‘Innovation is no longer an option, but a necessity’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The universe is sending us a message: that if we mess with nature, there is a price we all have to pay. If there is a way when we can coexist with nature, include a way to care for nature in everything we do, it would go a long, long way. - Alia Bhatt, Ed-a-Mamma





People are concerned about health now. Going forward, there will be an increase in demand for medical devices of all types. - Vinod Kohli, Allied Medical Limited

The possibility of a release of several highly-effective vaccines soon gives us hope that there is an end date to the pandemic, even if it may not be immediate. - Rumki Majumdar, Deloitte India

Innovations in foodtech that can meet consumers’ increasing needs of convenience, health, the freshness of the products, and environmental sustainability will define the future of the foodtech industry. - Sarthak Gahlaut, Feastly





A large number of Delhi Police officers and subordinates after recovering from coronavirus have gone beyond the call of duty in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. They donated plasma. - Eish Singhal, Delhi Police

Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is important from three different perspectives: customer retention, cost-effective product, and cash collection. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN Fund





In today’s market, negative cash flow game is no longer attractive. - Kiran Hiriyanna, Schoolay





The COVID lockdown showed us that whopping amounts of money can be earned by skilled gamers even through participation in online-only multiplayer e-sports tournaments. - Parth Chadha, EWar Games

With default rates touching 60 percent in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, lenders are looking to contain/manage collections effectively. - Rishabh Goel, Credgenics

There has been a massive rush in the number of people getting into equity as an asset class over the recent years, and this number has further got a violent exponential push during this pandemic. - Rahul Ghose, MoneyFlix





Working capital and credit has traditionally been a constraint for small and medium businesses as they are often unable to access formal channels for loans. The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India





In conducting appraisals during this pandemic, there is no right or wrong option. You are going to face detractors, whatever option you choose. - Kumar Mayank, Zimyo

Most industries have shown tremendous agility in leveraging technologies and adapting to the new normal. The digitisation will grow further and create demand for electronic products. - Vijay Kumar Sachdeva, LRIPL





COVID era has changed the way businesses used to function and has shaped a new marketing framework for them. - Harsh Agrawal, ShoutMeLoud





Men sharing the household work and advanced technology and stable infrastructure enablement are bringing in change. - Radhika Ramesh, Capgemini

The pandemic has enhanced the need for flexibility, secure living, and the importance of communities. - Aditya Virwani, Embassy Group

Since most of our time is spent indoors glued to our respective screens, it is as important to have a clutter-free, cheerful, and inviting space to work along with an ergonomically appropriate chair and maintain a fixed schedule for work. - Pooja Narayan, NBMA





People are now trying to avoid community contact as much as possible and this has also reflected in consumer behaviour where consumers are leaning towards home deliveries from hyperlocal and ecommerce players or local stores equipped with delivery options. - Akash Gupta, ZYPP Electric Mobility

The public transport system in India is broken and overstressed. The pandemic has made the situation more delicate with heightened apprehensions around safety, hygiene, and sanitisation. - Siddharth Talwar, Lightbox Ventures





Social media community has seen a number of homegrown businesses emerge, especially during the lockdown – from gourmet foods, art and craft products, clothing, decors and what-not. - Akash Gehani, Instamojo

The COVID-19 situation has spurred contactless payments across all segments. Today, you see small merchants and grocery stores owners accepting digital payments. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog

Due to COVID-19, many local offline news publications from rural and semi-urban areas have started turning to the online medium, but are not able to create an impact due to lack of right knowledge and resources. - JITO Angel Network





Small and medium businesses are among the most impacted by the pandemic across the world. This segment contributes to almost 40 percent of India’s GDP and it is essential that we make it simpler for them to make and accept payments, and access credit, in a seamless, digitised manner. - Shailesh Paul, Visa

The Indian startup ecosystem has set a global benchmark and remained resilient during this disruptive year. - Debjani Ghosh, Nasscom





The entrepreneurial mindset has come to the fore and reflects in the different tech-led interventions and solutions that have been introduced to address the social distancing challenges. - Amaresh Ojha, Gympik





With each challenge, comes a new opportunity to unleash our creativity and create something more beautiful than ever before. - Sanjeev Aggarwal, Orvi

The vision and courage of leaders shows up in times of crisis. - Manoj Kohli, SoftBank

You can't be panicking. If you're panicking, you're coming across as not leading from the front, you're not leading by example. - Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip





Ever since the lockdown in March, the pace at which founders have course corrected has been phenomenal. - Mukul Arora, Elevation Capital





Innovation is no longer an option, but a necessity. We have seen how the recent crisis has spurred the need for transformation; for organisations to adapt and innovate in order to emerge stronger. - Rajiv Sodhi, Microsoft India





