The road ahead for Mercedes Benz in India; Tracing WhiteHat Jr's journey since its acquisition by BYJU'S

By Team YS|28th Nov 2020
Mercedes-Benz India MD Martin Schwenk talks about how the luxury automotive market is coming back from the pandemic, and more.
The future of luxury auto sector 

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz India MD Martin Schwenk talks about how the luxury automotive market is coming back from the pandemic, and more.


Tracing WhiteHat Jr’s journey

Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

WhiteHat Jr became popular after BYJU’S acquired it for $300 million. However, it has been plagued by worrying allegations.  


Entering D2C commerce amid COVID-19

INI Farms featured image

Mumbai startup INI Farms has built an integrated supply chain from farm to table. In 2020, it ventured into D2C commerce.


'Groww' your mutual funds, stocks, gold

Product Roadmap - Groww

Neeraj, CTO, Groww

Groww is backed by marquee investors, including Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Curefit Co-founder Mukesh Bansal, and others.


Assess cybersecurity with Seconize

Seconize

Seconize founders

Founded by Chethan Anand and Sashank Dara, Seconize was selected by the BTS2020 as the leading cybersecurity startup in the country.


Charge your EVs at kiranas with Charzer

Charzer

Started in 2020, Charzer is a smart, compact IoT-powered station, and a mobile app, that provides easy access to charging facilities.


The journey of an Indian designer 

Fashion entrepreneur

Manali Jagtap

Manali Jagtap shares about her journey as a fashion designer, charity worker, and navigating courageously through challenging times.


Supplying ventilators amid COVID-19

Alliance Medical Limited

Vinod Kohli, Founder, Allied Medical Ltd.

When he came to India, Vinod Kohli realised most medical devices were being imported. This compelled him to start Allied Medical Limited.


Daily Capsule
