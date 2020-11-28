The road ahead for Mercedes Benz in India; Tracing WhiteHat Jr's journey since its acquisition by BYJU'S
The future of luxury auto sector
Mercedes-Benz India MD Martin Schwenk talks about how the luxury automotive market is coming back from the pandemic, and more.
Tracing WhiteHat Jr’s journey
WhiteHat Jr became popular after BYJU’S acquired it for $300 million. However, it has been plagued by worrying allegations.
Entering D2C commerce amid COVID-19
Mumbai startup INI Farms has built an integrated supply chain from farm to table. In 2020, it ventured into D2C commerce.
'Groww' your mutual funds, stocks, gold
Groww is backed by marquee investors, including Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Curefit Co-founder Mukesh Bansal, and others.
Assess cybersecurity with Seconize
Founded by Chethan Anand and Sashank Dara, Seconize was selected by the BTS2020 as the leading cybersecurity startup in the country.
Charge your EVs at kiranas with Charzer
Started in 2020, Charzer is a smart, compact IoT-powered station, and a mobile app, that provides easy access to charging facilities.
The journey of an Indian designer
Manali Jagtap shares about her journey as a fashion designer, charity worker, and navigating courageously through challenging times.
Supplying ventilators amid COVID-19
When he came to India, Vinod Kohli realised most medical devices were being imported. This compelled him to start Allied Medical Limited.
