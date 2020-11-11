Organisations discover transformative cloud opportunities at Cloud Connect 2020

When it comes to making the decision to move to the cloud, organisations usually wait until it's the right time. With COVID-19 dramatically changing the way we've all had to work, companies need the agility and scalability offered by cloud-based solutions to overcome these tough times.





To help businesses navigate the cloud journey, TiE and YourStory jointly hosted Cloud Connect 2020, a virtual event, on October 21-23, 2020 across six Indian cities - Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune. The event witnessed 6000+ registrations and 2000+ attendees, and was packed with expert keynotes and dedicated tracks by business and technology leaders who focused on sharing use cases and best practices. There was also an Expo area where participants could virtually explore the booths of Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) and its technology partners, interact with domain experts and get introduced to go-to-market programmes specially designed for their businesses.

Unlocking growth potential through cloud digital transformation

Insightful keynotes were delivered by Pradeep Udhas, Office Managing Partner - West, KPMG India, Puneet Chandok, President - India and South Asia, AISPL and Mitesh Gandhi - Head of SAP B1 & SAP ByD (Indian Subcontinent), SAP.





They spoke about the importance of digital transformation for SMBs to respond, recover and thrive in the ‘new’ normal. In keeping with their mission to empower builders and businesses to build a better India, AISPL helps businesses get the most from cloud through 175 fully-featured services that reduce total cost of ownership, allow you to scale faster, increase global reach and offer enterprise-class security.

Deep dive sessions for SMBs and startups

Various breakout sessions were held to help business leaders discover new strategies to drive business transformation models within the organisation. Technology leaders, IT leaders and practitioners gained insights on AI/ML, migration and cloud architecture best practices. For entrepreneurs, knowledge sessions were hosted to enable and accelerate innovation and growth, provide valuable insights on emerging trends, and inspire action.





The sessions featured industry leaders like Ramakrishnan Saravanan, SMB Business Development & Strategy Lead, AISPL; Prakhar Jain, Head Business Development, Amazon Pay; Nivas Ravichandran, Lead- Startup Program, Freshworks; Jaideep Banerjee, Marketing Manager, Amazon Business; Saira Shaik, Global Accounts Solution Architect, AISPL; Sriram Sundararajan, Solutions Architect, AISPL; Niyati Upadhyay, Associate Solutions Architect, AISPL; Ramanan Kannan, Enterprise Senior Solutions Architect, AISPL; Rahul Jain, Head of Startup Marketing, AISPL; Arun Kumar, AI/ML Solutions Architect, AISPL; and Sathish Hariharan, Startup Solutions Architect, AISPL.





They focused on topics like AWS Digital Suite, Amazon Pay, customer engagement strategy, e-procurement, cloud security and governance, cloud economics, AWS Migration Acceleration Program, Business Continuity Process, Machine Learning on AISPL, AWS Activate program, and how to build and scale up to your first 10 million users.

At the heart of driving startup growth

A key highlight at Cloud Connect 2020 was the startup showcase where AISPL customers shared why and how they are leveraging AWS managed services and the impact it has had on their growth. The customers included EaseBuzz, Digital Kites, MacappStudio, ProtoTech Solutions, Uengage, Finvasia, Shohoz and SastaSundar.

“AWS ensures 99.99 percent uptime and provides numerous failover options, load balancing and disaster recovery options. But what we really like is that they take complete care of the infrastructure management." George Christoper, CTO, MacApp Studio





"Since we onboarded AWS, user base has grown by 6x, monthly volumes by 4x. At peak load, we cater to 3000+ orders an hour and 30,000 orders in a day. Our GMV has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 40 percent in the last three years. Our Alexa India rank hovers around 200 consistently.” - Vinay Khaitaan, Chief Information Officer, Sasta Sunder





AWS has been a constant partner in our journey as we grew to become the largest superapp in Bangladesh. In addition to the AWS technologies that has helped us build a robust technology platform, what stands out for us is the AWS customer service." ~ Topu Newaz, Senior Vice President, Technology, Shohoz





"The AWS’ managed services makes it possible for startups like us to focus on building the product differentiators instead of the standard architecture. We don’t have a dedicated DevOps technical person in my startup. That’s how easy AWS makes it.”~ Sameer Sharma Founder, Uengage





“We had a winning idea and a proven desktop product. What we also needed was a platform that would enable us to move it to the cloud without adding the overhead of a SaaS platform. AWS was the most suitable platform to deploy the solution on.” - Rajesh Bharatiya, CEO, ProtoTech





“We started our own servers, but it got out of hand. We needed sophisticated infrastructure to handle this massive volume of data, keep it agile and secure. So we turned to AWS.” - Dinesh Ganti, CEO, Digital Kites





“With AWS, you have standard models helping Indian IT companies. This model helped us reduce costs, and in turn, enabled us to pass on cost benefits to clients, which brought more customers on board."- Finvasia co-founder Sarvjeet Singh Virk





“When we started in 2016, we were processing only a few transactions, and today, we process lakhs of them. That’s the scale that AWS helped us reach. The security offered by AWS is especially important to us, since we work in the fintech space where one needs to be extremely careful about data security.” - Amit Kumar, CTO, Easebuzz