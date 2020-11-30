PUBG's Indian version FAU-G opens pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Shortly after the ban on PUBG in September, a homegrown gaming studio nCore Games teased the first look of FAU-G — a desi multiplayer action game to fill the void.





FAU-G, which stands for Fearless and United: Guards, is mid-core online shooter game "with its first level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases" nCore had said at the time.





While FAU-G was slated to launch in October, there have been some delays. But the game seems to have opened pre-registrations for download on Google Play Store.

Users can click on 'pre-register' on the app page, get notified when the game is released, and 'install when available'.

FAU-G is the brainchild of Bengaluru-based nCore Games, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal. It has also roped in actor Akshay Kumar as a mentor.





According to the app listing,

"FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders."

nCore stated that 20 percent of the game's net revenue will go to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a charity for India's armed forces implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs.





“It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call [for Aatmanirbhar Bharat], and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs," nCore Games Founder and Chairman, Vishal Gondal, had said in a prior statement.

FAU-G has appeared on Google Play Store in the midst of increasing buzz around the relaunch of PUBG in India.

PUBG Corporation recently announced that it would be setting up an Indian subsidiary to continue its operations in the country, which earlier accounted for 15 percent of the game's global downloads.

PUBG Mobile India is expected to hire over 100 employees across business, esports, and game development.





"To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers," PUBG Corp said in a statement.





"In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service," it added.