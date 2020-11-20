Reliance Retail completes Rs 47,265 cr fundraise from 10.09 pc stake sale

By Press Trust of India|20th Nov 2020
Since September 25, the company has sold 10.09 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to private equity firms Silver Lake Partners, KKR, GIC, TPG and General Atlantic, as well as sovereign wealth funds Mubadala, ADIA and PIF.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Thursday said it has completed the sale of about 10 percent stake in its retail unit to a clutch of foreign investors for Rs 47,265 crore.


Since September 25, the company has sold 10.09 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to private equity firms Silver Lake Partners, KKR, GIC, TPG and General Atlantic, as well as sovereign wealth funds Mubadala, ADIA and PIF.

"RRVL has received cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore from the following financial partners and allotted 69.27 crore equity shares to them," the company said in a statement.

Silver Lake Partners bought 2 percent stake in two tranches for Rs 9,375 crore while KKR invested Rs 5,550 crore for 1.19 percent interest.


GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) each bought 1.18 percent for Rs 5,512.50 crore. The UAE's Mubadala bought 1.33 percent stake for Rs 6,247.50 crore. Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, bought 2.04 percent stake for Rs 9,555 crore.

Besides, General Atlantic invested Rs 3,675 crore for 0.78 percent stake and TPG put in Rs 1,837.50 crore for 0.39 percent interest.

Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest-growing retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls at its 12,000 stores across the country. Its business includes supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets, and online grocery store JioMart.


The investments equip Reliance Retail with funds to compete in both offline and online formats as well as giving ammunition for battle against rivals such as Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart and Amazon.


The new funding came weeks after Reliance acquired the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse business of Future Group for an enterprise value of Rs 24,173 crore to consolidate its dominant market positioning in offline retail.


The deal however is being challenged by US e-commerce giant Amazon, which had taken a stake in Future's unlisted entity.

Earlier, Reliance raised an unprecedented Rs 1.52 lakh crore for Jio Platforms, the group's telecom and digital services company, from investors such as Facebook, Intel and Google.
Reliance Jio has stopped unlimite calling to over network


ALSO READ

Reliance to invest $50M in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate intends to divest minority stakes in its digital and retail businesses, and hold initial public offering for each within five years.


Reliance Retail in May this year launched JioMart, an e-commerce venture, to connect mom-and-pop stores, called Kirana, with consumers.


Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director of RRVL, said the company looks forward to working with its partners after the "phenomenal interest" shown by them.


"With our focus on new commerce, we are committed to playing a transformational role in the Indian retail sector by empowering millions of merchants and micro, small and medium enterprises," she said.


Isha is the daughter of the richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

What made Elon Musk approach former Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan twice in 12 months?

Debolina Biswas

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy of Upekkha Catalyst talks about ‘Building Value SaaS Startups’

Anju Ann Mathew

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut
Daily Capsule
Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India needs to think how science and tech can be a part of sustainable growth, say experts at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Shreya Ganguly

Netflix to host StreamFest in India on December 5-6 to boost subscriptions

Press Trust of India

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan 2021; Uber launches 500 e-rickshaws in Greater Kolkata

Press Trust of India

Serving a Digital-first India eBook celebrates the digital empowerment of rural India

Team YS

This Bengaluru startup offers fantasy cricket fans an AI-powered platform to better manage their teams

Sujata Sangwan

[TechSparks 2020] Technology, trust, tenacity – what the fintech future will look like

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details