Here's how to live up to your full potential; PVR Cinema offers private viewing

Authors of ‘The Victory Project, Six Steps to Peak Potential’, spoke about their ‘Simplicity Paradigm’ and how it can help achieve success.





Image: PVR

Customers can book an entire auditorium of PVR Cinemas for a small gathering at a preferred date and time, starting from Rs 1,999.





Niflr Founders (L-R): Priyank Garg, Ankur Sharma and Pradeep Vallat

Niflr provides an AI-based autonomous checkout technology for customers while helping brands drive engagement in real-time.





The DeHaat team began work from ground zero: the viilages.

In this episode of Matrix Moments podcast, DeHaat Founder Shashank Kumar spoke about the technology behind agritech.





Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

With this fresh capital, Ather Energy will be accelerating its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of its Ather 450X.





Solethreads Founder and CEO Sumant Kakaria

Started in November 2018, Solethreads is a Delhi-based D2C footwear brand that is disrupting the open footwear category for flip flops.





Prashant Parameswaran, Managing Director of Soulfull

Healthy breakfast cereal and snacks brand Soulfull's products are available in over 6,000 stores across 12 Indian cities.





Source: Pexels

If creating brand strategies and helping in marketing is your forte, then here are a few brand manager roles for you.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!