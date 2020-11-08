Here's how to live up to your full potential; PVR Cinema offers private viewing
- +0
- +0
Stepping on the success path
Authors of ‘The Victory Project, Six Steps to Peak Potential’, spoke about their ‘Simplicity Paradigm’ and how it can help achieve success.
Back to the theatre with PVR Cinemas
Customers can book an entire auditorium of PVR Cinemas for a small gathering at a preferred date and time, starting from Rs 1,999.
Building unconventional retail spaces
Niflr provides an AI-based autonomous checkout technology for customers while helping brands drive engagement in real-time.
The behavioural changes in agritech
In this episode of Matrix Moments podcast, DeHaat Founder Shashank Kumar spoke about the technology behind agritech.
Ather Energy raises $35M in Series D round
With this fresh capital, Ather Energy will be accelerating its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of its Ather 450X.
A D2C footwear brand that sells only flip flops
Started in November 2018, Solethreads is a Delhi-based D2C footwear brand that is disrupting the open footwear category for flip flops.
Bringing millets back to supermarkets
Healthy breakfast cereal and snacks brand Soulfull's products are available in over 6,000 stores across 12 Indian cities.
Apply for brand manager roles in startups
If creating brand strategies and helping in marketing is your forte, then here are a few brand manager roles for you.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0