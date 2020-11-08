Here's how to live up to your full potential; PVR Cinema offers private viewing

By Team YS|8th Nov 2020
Authors of ‘The Victory Project, Six Steps to Peak Potential’, spoke about their ‘Simplicity Paradigm’ and how it can help achieve success.
Stepping on the success path

The victory project

Authors of ‘The Victory Project, Six Steps to Peak Potential’, spoke about their ‘Simplicity Paradigm’ and how it can help achieve success.


Back to the theatre with PVR Cinemas

pvr

Image: PVR

Customers can book an entire auditorium of PVR Cinemas for a small gathering at a preferred date and time, starting from Rs 1,999.


Building unconventional retail spaces

Niflr

Niflr Founders (L-R): Priyank Garg, Ankur Sharma and Pradeep Vallat

Niflr provides an AI-based autonomous checkout technology for customers while helping brands drive engagement in real-time.


The behavioural changes in agritech

DeHaat

The DeHaat team began work from ground zero: the viilages.

In this episode of Matrix Moments podcast, DeHaat Founder Shashank Kumar spoke about the technology behind agritech.


Ather Energy raises $35M in Series D round

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

With this fresh capital, Ather Energy will be accelerating its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of its Ather 450X.


A D2C footwear brand that sells only flip flops 

sumant

Solethreads Founder and CEO Sumant Kakaria

Started in November 2018, Solethreads is a Delhi-based D2C footwear brand that is disrupting the open footwear category for flip flops. 


Bringing millets back to supermarkets 

Soulfull

Prashant Parameswaran, Managing Director of Soulfull

Healthy breakfast cereal and snacks brand Soulfull's products are available in over 6,000 stores across 12 Indian cities.


Apply for brand manager roles in startups

Social media marketing

Source: Pexels

If creating brand strategies and helping in marketing is your forte, then here are a few brand manager roles for you.


