Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

By Sohini Mitter|24th Nov 2020
Tooter, a Made in India social network that looks just like Twitter, has got people talking. It has been built by a Telangana-based firm.
A Telangana-based software development firm has launched a "Swadeshi social network" called Tooter, which is a frame-by-frame replica of Twitter. The app went live on Google Play Store in September, but the Tooter website launched in August.


As per the app listing, "You can create an account on Tooter and post short messages, called Toots which can contain text, pictures, videos, etc. You can follow and be followed by other users. When users that you follow post Toots, these are visible on your timeline. You can get notifications when you are mentioned in a Toot, you received a reply to your Toot, etc. You can control the events that send you notifications as well."

Many renowned Indian personalities, including politicians, actors, and cricketers, already have verified accounts on Tooter.

The notable ones include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Textiles and Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, other BJP ministers and government handles (PMO India), spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, cricketer Virat Kohli, Telugu actors Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu, institutions like ISRO, The Indian Army, and many more.

Tooter log in

Tooter requires a Gmail or Yahoo login for account creation. The service can be accessed via web, mobile web, and Android app. There's no iOS version yet.


Those who spotted the new service shared that Tooter also offers a PRO version at Rs 1,000 per month. Members can upgrade to it by paying through UPI.

TooterPRO lets users schedule posts, create groups, upload large images and videos, compose rich text posts, and get verified.

The app is light (3.3MB), and has crossed over 100 downloads on Play Store.


Interestingly, users who signed up on Tooter revealed that the app auto-follows some handles, including that of Tooter CEO Nanda (nanda8tooter).


Not only is the Made in India social network inspired by Twitter in terms of design and UI, but it is also picking up tweets off the latter platform in the same order. It is left to be seen if Tooter will face any copyright violation issues in future.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

