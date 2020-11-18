Zomato focuses on self-pickup food orders, offers it for free to restaurant partners

By Rashi Varshney|18th Nov 2020
In a blogpost, Zomato also said that its delivery business is coming back to pre-lockdown levels, and as of today, is at 110 percent of pre-COVID-19 GMV run rate.
Zomato has announced that it is focusing on takeaway and self-pickup services at a much larger scale than before, and is also making this service commission-free for its restaurant partners. The takeaway service has been live for few months, and Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that it has seen a spike of 200 percent in the last few months.

In a blogpost, Zomato also said that its delivery business is coming back to pre-covid level and as of today is at 110 percent of pre-covid GMV run rate in our food delivery business. It also shared that it is still not enough to bring back the overall industry to its growth like before and it will need all the help to do so.

"We are already live with 55,000+ restaurants on takeaway across the country and are serving tens of thousands of such orders weekly. This is another step we are taking towards helping the restaurant ecosystem get back on its feet quickly," read the blog.
We have 1200 open positions at Zomato right now, says Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato

Zomato delivered 9.2 Cr orders since March, claims zero reported cases of COVID-19 transmission

Rahul Ganjoo, VP and Head of Product Management at Zomato, shared that there are still millions of people who haven’t yet ordered since the beginning of the lockdown.


"We believe a lot of them who are bored with home-cooked food will start consuming restaurant food with a safe and convenient takeaway option," the blogpost read. And, for restaurants that already serve delivery orders, takeaway provides another avenue to access more customers, and further grow their business


The blog also clarified that the takeaway service is available for free to its restaurant partners, and that Zomato will not be charging any commission, and will also forego the payment gateway charges it incurs on all takeaway orders


Zomato users can see 'takeaway tab' in the app and can also filter restuarant who are offering takeaway in their preferred location. "Safety remains a top priority for us. We continue to work with our restaurant partners so that they follow all safety measures and encourage our customers to wear masks and practice social distancing when they pick up their orders," said Zomato in its blog.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

