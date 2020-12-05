5G connection to reach 3.5B globally, 350M in India by 2026: Report

By Press Trust of India|1st Dec 2020
Globally, more than one billion people, 15 percent of the world's population, are expected to live in an area that has 5G coverage rolled out, according to the 'Ericsson Mobility Report 2020'.
5G connections across the globe are estimated to be 3.5 billion and India will account for 350 million subscriptions by 2026, according to a report by telecom company Ericsson.

India may get its first 5G connection in 2021 if spectrum auctions are held early next year, said Ericsson Head of Network Solutions (Southeast Asia, Oceania and India) Nitin Bansal.

Globally, more than one billion people, 15 percent of the world's population, are expected to live in an area that has 5G coverage rolled out, according to the 'Ericsson Mobility Report 2020' released on Monday.


"In 2026, 60 percent of the world's population will have access to 5G coverage, with 5G subscriptions forecast to reach 3.5 billion. In India, 5G subscriptions will surpass 350 million, accounting for 27 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2026," the report said.


Bansal said that based on the reported timeline for spectrum auction for 5G services, he expects India to have its first 5G connection in 2021.


According to the report, India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 GB per month.

"Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones, and increased time spent by people online contribute to monthly usage growth in India. Accordingly, total traffic is projected to quadruple in India, reaching 35EB (exabyte) per month in 2026," Ericsson Mobility Report Editor and Head of Strategic Marketing Insights States Patrik Cerwall said.


The report said LTE (4G) remains the dominant technology in India in 2020, accounting for 63 percent of mobile subscriptions and 3G is expected to be phased out by 2026.

"In the India region, LTE subscriptions are forecast to increase from 710 million in 2020 to 820 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2 percent," the report said.

It added that mobile broadband technologies accounted for 67 percent of mobile subscriptions in 2020, and this figure is predicted to reach 91 percent by 2026. "The total number of mobile broadband subscriptions is set to reach close to 1.2 billion by 2026."


According to an annual report, the number of smartphone subscriptions has increased to 760 million in 2020 in the country and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent to reach close to 1.2 billion by 2026.

Edited by Megha Reddy

