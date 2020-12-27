10 stories of entrepreneurs who overcame early-stage woes in 2020; Leveraging tech to drive online retail
Entrepreneurs who overcame early-stage woes
As 2020 comes to an end, YourStory brings you the top 10 stories in The Turning Point series that readers enjoyed the most.
Leveraging tech to drive online retail growth
Growisto helps brands and private labels to grow their businesses on platforms such as Amazon as well as their own website.
Going beyond Flipkart and Amazon
Avnish Bajaj and Rajinder Balaraman of Matrix Partners India discuss how the pandemic has transformed the world of ecommerce.
Job openings at InMobi's Glance
InMobi’s subsidiary company Glance, India’s fastest unicorn startup delivering content to consumers, has opened up several positions.
10 Made in India brands to watch out for in 2021
As 2020 ends, SMBStory brings you 10 Indian Made in India brands ready to usher 2021 with new ideas, research, and innovation.
7 women in STEM who made history
From a teen innovator to women scientists working on COVID-19 vaccines, these women in STEM are marking a giant leap for womankind.
