EV COSMOS ties up with ChargeNet for 500 EV charging stations in India

By Press Trust of India|30th Dec 2020
EV Cosmos, an Indian organisation that focuses on the development and delivery of innovative products and projects in the world of electric energy, recently signed an MoU with ChargeNET Sri Lanka to work together in the Indian Market.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian electric vehicle charging solution provider firm, EV COSMOS India, on Wednesday announced its tie up with ChargeNET for setting up 500 public electric vehicle charging stations in India.


EV Cosmos, an Indian organisation that focuses on the development and delivery of innovative products and projects in the world of electric energy, recently signed an MoU with ChargeNET Sri Lanka to work together in the Indian Market, a statement said.

Pramod Geetey, Managing Director EV COSMOS India said, "We have recently joined hands with ChargeNET', a group company of UK-based CodeGen group with manufacturing facility at Sri Lanka, to provide the best electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to Indian customers."

ChargeNET brings an experience of over five years with more than 80 commercial charging stations up and running in Sri Lanka, consisting of a fully integrated EV charging solution with an energy management platform, he said.


We shall make strong forays into B2B and B2C (business to business and business to consumer) segments of EV charging solutions. Our focus will be to create a sustainable EV eco-system in India by way of providing EV charging solutions that are easy to reach for everyone," Geetey said.

ALSO READ

Ola scouting for sites in India, Europe to build network of charging stations: Sources

Harsha Subasinghe, Group CEO, Codegen International, UK, said that ChargeNET is fully committed to expanding its technology and services to the other parts of the world, and teaming up with EV Cosmos is its biggest step forward.

"We shall be providing IOT enabled Fast Charging Solutions on strategic locations in cities, highways and hotels etc, where EVs shall be charged in 15-30 minutes. This will help fleet owners to move towards electric vehicles seamlessly.

"We are looking at a target of setting up 500 charging stations with installed capacity of 50MW in the next two years. We are also looking forward to integrating solar power to charging stations with a motto of Clean and Green Technologies for a sustainable future," Subasinghe said.


ChargeNET is also the sister company of Vega Innovations, manufacturer of Vega EVX, South Asia's first electric supercar unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2020.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This agritech startup’s farming-as-a-service is impacting 25,000 farmers

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] This Udupi-based healthy snack brand wants to make natural superfoods like makhana available worldwide

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] DU students’ startup Metvy raises pre-series round from HostelFund

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Agritech startup qZense raises Rs 4.5 cr in seed round led by Venture Catalysts

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Agritech startup qZense raises Rs 4.5 cr in seed round led by Venture Catalysts

Thimmaya Poojary

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] DU students’ startup Metvy raises pre-series round from HostelFund

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Crypto lending platform Vauld raises $2M from investor

Trisha Medhi

‘Focus on creating meaningful value, and valuation will follow’ – 30 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Here are the top 25 startup stories of 2020 that inspired you; Safeguarding the digital identity against spam calls

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter