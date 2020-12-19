Eatfit announces new brand identity with new logo, mascot, and menu

Food delivery platform Eatfit, which was spun off as an independent entity from Curefit in October 2020, today announced that it has undergone a 360-degree brand transformation. This has been aided by Purple Mango, the company's brand agency.





The transformation includes a new logo, mascot, new menu, and tagline.





Eatfit, which claims to have reached over two million customers, said that it decided to seek feedback from nearly 1,000 customers in order to facilitate the transition.

"The company’s interaction with its huge customer base led it to discover people not only want healthier options today but that they also want food that makes them happy, especially in light of the current global scenario," said the press note.

Commenting on the brand transformation, Gokul Kandhi, Head of Business, Eatfit, said: “We are excited to finally share our new brand identity with the world. Our core team has been talking to our customers for a while now to get maximum information and feedback as possible. This helped us understand them better and try to create something which is in line with what our customers actually want from us. In our new avatar, we want to evoke happiness while remaining true to our wholesome and health-focused roots."





The statement added that Eatfit decided to revamp its image to project not just health but also healthy food that gives one immense joy while also being honest at its core.

It said the logo aims to connect the ‘Healthy Made Happier’ insight with a ‘Cool’ image in order to create this new brand avatar.

“From the outset, we were very clear that the identity will come from strong customer insights. We were part of a lot of conversations and this really helped us give shape to it. We wanted to bring out a cool swag to an honest brand. Every design element was deliberated with care to build this new identity,” said Reuben Thomas, Partner, Purple Mango.