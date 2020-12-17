[Funding alert] Polish edtech startup Brainly raises $80M in Series D Round from Learn Capital, others

Global online learning platform Brainly has raised $80 million in a Series D round led by Learn Capital with participation from Prosus Ventures and General Catalyst Partners. The startup's existing investors Runa Capital and MantaRay also joined the round.

Brainly plans to use the funds to expand its product portfolio across India, and strengthen its presence in high-growth markets like Brazil and Indonesia.

The Poland-based edtech startup claims to have grown to 350 million unique users across the globe, and has raised a total of $150 million so far.





Vinit Sukhija, Partner at Learn Capital, said in a statement, "Brainly has become one of the world’s largest learning communities, achieving significant organic growth in over 35 countries. This growth is a testament to the strength of the community and a user experience that enables students and families to succeed in their varied learning needs. Learn Capital is excited to support the Brainly team as it executes on an ambitious product roadmap en route to becoming a household name."

Michal Borkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Brainly

Founded in 2009, Brainly directly supports students and parents, and caters to their individual learning needs as opposed to being designed for the school curriculum.





Michał Borkowski, Co-founder and CEO, Brainly said, "

“We recognised that students require a peer-to-peer learning platform. The growth of this model has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic, forever changing the way students learn. Today, Brainly is the de facto resource for students and parents seeking help with homework from their peers and experts."

"Over the past six months, we have achieved growth milestones that we had projected to hit over the next few years. We receive immensely positive feedback from students, parents, and teachers using Brainly. So, there are no signs of this growth slowing down anytime soon," he added.





Over 55 million of Brainly users are in India, one of its top markets. It also has large learning communities across Indonesia, Brazil, the US, Russia and Latin America.





Students on the platform can easily resolve their queries in core academic subjects like Maths, Science, Social Studies, and languages like Hindi, English, etc. The Brainly app has recorded over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 4.3.