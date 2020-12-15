[Funding alert] Maths learning app Countingwell raises Pre-Series A round

Illuminati Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an edtech startup and the parent company of maths learning app Countingwell, on Tuesday raised a Pre-Series A funding round of $1 million (₹7.3 Crore) from Delhi Private School, UAE, and Interstar, an education management company and other angel investors.

According to a statement, the startup said it will use the funds for marketing and new market expansion as well as enhancing the platform’s technology content.

Launched in 2018, Illuminati had recently launched Countingwell app which is a dedicated maths learning app for students of middle school. The app also features a unique learning model via 20-minutes ‘maths workouts’ daily, designed to minimise screen-time.





Nirmal Shah, Co-founder of Countingwell, said, “Countingwell is borne out of two years of research and development of a unique pedagogy, which focuses on inculcating an analytical thought process and developing maths problem-solving skills in children."

Nirmal Shah, Co-founder, Countingwell

"This round of investment from leading educational operators in India and UAE, even as we are just starting, stands testimony to the strengths of our pedagogy and our unique ‘maths workout’ based learning model,” added Nirmal.





Commenting on the fund raise, Pravin Batavia, Director, Delhi Private School, UAE said, “Countingwell has picked the right audience in middle school students, which is not only a highly underserved segment when it comes to learning, but also spans the most important years to build a foundation for future career. We are glad to partner and support them and are confident that their unique learning approach will go a long way in helping children learn maths as well as analytical and problem-solving skills, thus enhancing their all-around development.”

Available on both iOS and Android devices, the app targets middle school children in Classes 6-8 and is aligned with the CBSE and NCERT curriculum.

It also aims to democratise maths learning for them through a proprietary pedagogy that is designed to build confidence and overcome anxiety around maths.





The app is available only for Indian users but the startup plans to soon launch in several global markets. It uses a subscription-based model for its learning modules.