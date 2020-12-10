Why 2020 has been big for healthcare in India; How EarlySalary enables quick loan disbursals

By Team YS|10th Dec 2020
With COVID-19 giving rise to digital disruption as well as accelerated growth, 2020 was a game-changer for healthcare in India.
Key healthcare trends of 2020

healthtech

With COVID-19 giving rise to digital disruption as well as accelerated growth, 2020 was a game-changer for healthcare in India.


How EarlySalary solves for month-end cash crunch

Product Roadmap- EarlySalary

Akshay

Pune-based fintech platform EarlySalary diversified its suite of products by tapping young India's month-end cash crunch.


Empowering offline retailers with banking solutions

Minkspay

Sanket and Sanmati Shendure, Founders of Minkspay

Presently serviceable in Goa, Maharastra, K'taka, and Bihar, MinksPay enables local retailers to use digital and banking solutions.


Helping rural areas get access to healthcare

5E healthcare founders

5e Healthcare helps people in rural areas connect with doctors through video calls, and access diagnostic services and hospitals.


The edtech journey of Saurabh Saxena

Uable

Saurabh Saxena

Vedantu Co-founder Saurabh Saxena has started Uable - a life skills development platform for children aged six to 16.


Top Indian women authors in 2020

top books

From funny memoirs to mushy romances, these Indian authors and their books staked claim to our attention in 2020.


Green gifting companies for festive season

Gift

In the last festive season of 2020, here are small businesses and artisans who follow sustainable practices for a greener future.


The 75-yr-old legacy of Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves

Mathew Job, CEO, CGCEL

Electrical consumer durables brand Crompton Greaves holds a 75-year-legacy. After the demerger, it rakes in Rs 4,520 crore turnover.


