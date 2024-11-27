Activa EV comes before GTA VI: Everything about Honda's new electric scooters

The popular Honda Activa scooter has got a revamp. Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India has unveiled the Honda Activa e: and QC1 electric scooters.

The all-new Honda Activa e: comes with a pair of 1.5kWh swappable batteries, which can be swapped out at Honda’s Power Pack Exchanger e: battery swapping stations. Meanwhile, QC1 comes with a fixed battery setup. The range is 104 km.

The electric Activa comes with a keyless functionality. It features a 5-inch or 7-inch TFT display (depending on whether you're getting the Standard or Honda RoadSync Duo variant), which offers turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth functionality, and notification alerts.

In terms of its design, it features LED headlamps and tail lamps, comes with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, and offers a twin Fox suspension.

The Activa e: has three riding modes—Eco, Standard and Sport—and a reverse function. Honda claims that the e-scooter has a top speed of 80 km/hr in sports mode and can accelerate 0-60km/hr in 7.3 seconds.

While Honda has not revealed the prices of the scooters, bookings will open on January 1, 2025, with deliveries starting from the next month.

Honda Activa e: will only roll out in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi initially because of the swappable battery functionality. Honda currently has 83 Power Pack e: battery-swapping stations in Bengaluru. The plan is to increase that number to 250 stations by 2026. The automaker will also establish the battery-swapping stations in Delhi and Mumbai.

The launch comes as Honda targets a lineup of 30 electric two-wheelers by 2030.