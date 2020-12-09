Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
- +0
- +0
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19
The year 2020 saw a lot of tectonic shifts for the Indian ecommerce industry, driven primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 innovative fintech apps we loved in 2020
As part of our year-ender series, we’ve rounded up some of the most innovative fintech apps that provide services to Indians.
Vinayak Bhavnani on making public transport reliable
Vinayak Bhavnani began his career with media tech company Directi, and started up to solve India’s huge public mobility problem.
Avanti Finance aims to help India get rid of poverty
Ratan Tata and Nandan Nilekani’s Avanti Finance uses data and tech to combine with financial partners to lend to alleviate their lives.
Using AI-based tools for people management
GoEvals provides AI/ML tools to help businesses in candidate selection, employee sensing, and monitor organisational performance.
Meet Made-in-India beer brand Bad Monkey Beer
Founded in 2018 by Rohan Khare, Bad Monkey Beer has sold over nine lakh cases of beer across four states in India.
India’s first female superhero Priya fights COVID-19
Priya’s Mask, the newest addition to the series featuring India’s first female superhero, shows her battling COVID-19.
Here are top 10 initiatives by Sonu Sood in 2020
Here are some initiatives led by Sonu Sood in 2020, in the hope others will be inspired to show kindness and empathy towards others.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0