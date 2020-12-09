Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020

By Team YS|9th Dec 2020
The year 2020 saw a lot of tectonic shifts for the Indian ecommerce industry. We’ve rounded up some innovative fintech apps for Indians.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19

Capsule

The year 2020 saw a lot of tectonic shifts for the Indian ecommerce industry, driven primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


5 innovative fintech apps we loved in 2020

Fintech apps

As part of our year-ender series, we’ve rounded up some of the most innovative fintech apps that provide services to Indians.


Vinayak Bhavnani on making public transport reliable

Techie Tuesday - Vinayak Bhavnani

Vinayak Bhavnani began his career with media tech company Directi, and started up to solve India’s huge public mobility problem.


Avanti Finance aims to help India get rid of poverty

Avanti Finance

Rahul Gupta

Ratan Tata and Nandan Nilekani’s Avanti Finance uses data and tech to combine with financial partners to lend to alleviate their lives.


Using AI-based tools for people management

GoEvals Team

GoEvals team currently consists of 11 members. [Image Credit: GoEvals]

GoEvals provides AI/ML tools to help businesses in candidate selection, employee sensing, and monitor organisational performance.


Meet Made-in-India beer brand Bad Monkey Beer

Bad Monkey Beer

Rohan Khare, Founder, Bad Monkey Beer

Founded in 2018 by Rohan Khare, Bad Monkey Beer has sold over nine lakh cases of beer across four states in India.


India’s first female superhero Priya fights COVID-19

Priya's Mask

Priya’s Mask, the newest addition to the series featuring India’s first female superhero, shows her battling COVID-19.


Here are top 10 initiatives by Sonu Sood in 2020

Sonu Sood

Actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood

Here are some initiatives led by Sonu Sood in 2020, in the hope others will be inspired to show kindness and empathy towards others.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt announces major schemes: PM-WANI, data centres, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, data connectivity

Rashi Varshney

India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

Press Trust of India

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

PIL in HC for regulating operations of techfin firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter