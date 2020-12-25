A YourStory deep-dive into the 11 new Indian unicorns of 2020; How Rebel Foods survived COVID-19

By Team YS|25th Dec 2020
Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, India saw 11 startups becoming unicorns. Here’s a look at the new entrants.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

2020: The year of the unicorn

unicorn

Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, India saw 11 startups becoming unicorns. Here’s a look at the new entrants.


Reimagining food delivery amid COVID-19

Raghav Joshi

Raghav Joshi, Co-founder and CEO, India Business Unit, Rebel Foods talks about how the company is adapting to the new normal.


Lessons on early-stage investing

Pranav Pai

Pranav Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital talks about the lessons he learnt from his father, and finding unique investment ideas.


Making physiotherapy accessible to all

PhysiQure team

PhysiQure Team. [Image Credit: PhysiQure]

Bhopal-based healthtech startup PhysiQure works with teleconsultations and clinics to make quality physiotherapy accessible to all.


An interactive classroom solution

Taghive

South Korea-based edtech startup TagHive offers AI-powered, personalised in-school and at-home learning solutions for students.


Tête-à-tête with activist Monisha Ajgaonkar

yourstory-Monisha-Ajgaonkar

Monisha Ajgaonkar recounts her journey, the importance of being self-reliant, and the challenges of dating as a lesbian in India.


Upskilling women and girls

Plan India Saksham

Two of the students at Saksham

The Saksham programme equips young women with free market-oriented vocational skills, and job and entrepreneurial training.


Recording Rs 8 Cr turnover with lemongrass tea

lemongrass tea

Ragesh Keisham, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SuiGeneris

Manipur-based entrepreneur Ragesh Keisham started CC Tea to make lemongrass tea, and today, he exports to Europe, the US, etc.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This startup has been doing Rs 5 Cr business every month by liquidating mobile phone inventory

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Glance becomes India's newest unicorn; raises $145M from Google and Mithril Capital

Vishal Krishna

SaaS is here to stay: Top events that defined the sector in 2020

Vishal Krishna

[Year in Review 2020] 80 inspiring quotes of the year on social enterprises and changemakers

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
A YourStory deep-dive into the 11 new Indian unicorns of 2020; How Rebel Foods survived COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Year in Review 2020] 80 inspiring quotes of the year on social enterprises and changemakers

Madanmohan Rao

[Startup Bharat] This Udupi-based healthy snack brand wants to make natural superfoods like makhana available worldwide

Sindhu Kashyaap

SaaS is here to stay: Top events that defined the sector in 2020

Vishal Krishna

Hiring startup ShortJobs works as a matchmaker between job-seekers and companies seeking talent

Shreya Ganguly

[App Fridays] New year, new resolution? Make journaling a lifelong habit with Grid Diary

Rashi Varshney

Flipkart to make changes at the board with the induction of four new personnel

Thimmaya Poojary