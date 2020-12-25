A YourStory deep-dive into the 11 new Indian unicorns of 2020; How Rebel Foods survived COVID-19

Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, India saw 11 startups becoming unicorns. Here’s a look at the new entrants.





Raghav Joshi, Co-founder and CEO, India Business Unit, Rebel Foods talks about how the company is adapting to the new normal.





Pranav Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital talks about the lessons he learnt from his father, and finding unique investment ideas.





PhysiQure Team. [Image Credit: PhysiQure]

Bhopal-based healthtech startup PhysiQure works with teleconsultations and clinics to make quality physiotherapy accessible to all.





South Korea-based edtech startup TagHive offers AI-powered, personalised in-school and at-home learning solutions for students.





Monisha Ajgaonkar recounts her journey, the importance of being self-reliant, and the challenges of dating as a lesbian in India.





Two of the students at Saksham

The Saksham programme equips young women with free market-oriented vocational skills, and job and entrepreneurial training.





Ragesh Keisham, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SuiGeneris

Manipur-based entrepreneur Ragesh Keisham started CC Tea to make lemongrass tea, and today, he exports to Europe, the US, etc.





