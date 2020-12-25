A YourStory deep-dive into the 11 new Indian unicorns of 2020; How Rebel Foods survived COVID-19
2020: The year of the unicorn
Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, India saw 11 startups becoming unicorns. Here’s a look at the new entrants.
Reimagining food delivery amid COVID-19
Raghav Joshi, Co-founder and CEO, India Business Unit, Rebel Foods talks about how the company is adapting to the new normal.
Lessons on early-stage investing
Pranav Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital talks about the lessons he learnt from his father, and finding unique investment ideas.
Making physiotherapy accessible to all
Bhopal-based healthtech startup PhysiQure works with teleconsultations and clinics to make quality physiotherapy accessible to all.
An interactive classroom solution
South Korea-based edtech startup TagHive offers AI-powered, personalised in-school and at-home learning solutions for students.
Tête-à-tête with activist Monisha Ajgaonkar
Monisha Ajgaonkar recounts her journey, the importance of being self-reliant, and the challenges of dating as a lesbian in India.
Upskilling women and girls
The Saksham programme equips young women with free market-oriented vocational skills, and job and entrepreneurial training.
Recording Rs 8 Cr turnover with lemongrass tea
Manipur-based entrepreneur Ragesh Keisham started CC Tea to make lemongrass tea, and today, he exports to Europe, the US, etc.
