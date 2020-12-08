Mukesh Ambani tells India Mobile Congress that Reliance Jio will pioneer India's 5G revolution

By Sohini Mitter|8th Dec 2020
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani called on PM Narendra Modi to take "urgent policy steps" to accelerate the early rollout of 5G in India, and to make it "affordable and available" everywhere.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In his inaugural address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani put his faith in the Indian economy and said that it "will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration".


"India can — and India will — prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy. It will be a more equal India with increased incomes, increased employment, and improved quality of life for one billion Indians at the middle and bottom of the economic pyramid," he said.


Ambani also highlighted the critical role played by digital transformation in India's COVID-19 fightback, calling it the country's "lifeline" in the face of adversity. He shared,

"Throughout 2020, India worked online, studied online, shopped online, received healthcare online, socialised online, played online… Simply put, India thrived online. This underscores the phenomenal evolution of digital technology in India. From being a means of limited engagement and entertainment, it has evolved into a platform of unlimited enablement and empowerment."

"India has the historic opportunity to become the world’s pre-eminent digital society with ease of living for all," he added.

ecommerce, reliance, mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Reliance Jio leads Series A round in AR gaming startup Krikey

'Jio will pioneer 5G revolution'

The Reliance Industries Chairman called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake "urgent policy steps" to empower India's 300 million mobile subscribers, who "are still trapped in the 2G era", with affordable smartphones.


"So that they too can benefit from Direct Benefit Transfer into their bank accounts and actively participate in the digital economy," he explained.


Incidentally, Reliance Jio is working with Google (one of its equity investors) to build a low-cost Android smartphone that is expected to launch in early 2021. The device will come bundled with data packs, and Reliance is said to have held discussions with homegrown vendors for manufacturing 100 million handsets.


Ambani also stated that "policy steps are needed" to accelerate the early rollout of 5G in India, and to make it "affordable and available" everywhere.

"I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components," he said.
Impact of 5G on eCommerce industry

ALSO READ

Reliance Jio to start own 5G trials, seeks government nod

Reliance believes that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it.


And the $65 billion-Jio Platforms, with its family of over 20 startup partners, has built state-of-the-art capabilities in AI, cloud computing, Big Data, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and so on.


"We are creating compelling home-grown solutions in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and new commerce," Ambani revealed.

Reliance also anticipates "enormous growth" in the demand for digital hardware in future, and believes that India has to be self-reliant to address those needs. "We cannot rely on large-scale imports in this area of critical national need," Ambani said.

"When all the stakeholders work together, we can surely ensure that India’s success in hardware will match our success in software," he added on Day One of IMC 2020.


IMC, one of Asia's largest technology forums, is jointly organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India.


"In a short period of four years, it has earned a proud place in the annual calendar of global conversations on digital technologies," Ambani stated.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Youtuber, model, and anchor decided to launch a global video production platform

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $21M Series C investment led by Westbridge Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

Alia Bhatt on starting her entrepreneurial journey with sustainable kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Top trends in edtech in 2020; How FreshToHome achieved profitability and revenue growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

Press Trust of India

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $21M Series C investment led by Westbridge Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon to host Small Business Day on December 12

Rashi Varshney

How this Youtuber, model, and anchor decided to launch a global video production platform

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Consumer appliances startup Atomberg Technologies raises Rs 70 Cr in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter