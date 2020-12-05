Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs
Paytm's key milestones in 2020
From expanding its wealth management offerings on Paytm Money to developing an app platform, 2020 saw Paytm reach new heights.
App that helps blue-collar workers find jobs
Apna, a jobs search app for blue-collar workers, is used by Flipkart, Swiggy, Bigbasket to hire entry-level workers.
This entrepreneur is empowering small businesses
Aditi Pany is the CEO of Qalara, a Bengaluru-based startup that offers an ecommerce marketplace for small businesses to export.
Effective data management for enterprises
Ranchi-based Grid focusses on bringing effective data management in traditional enterprises such as mining and manufacturing.
Bringing women's wellness to the fore
Bengaluru-based femtech startup Ava offers personalised plans to help women deal with chronic health conditions.
Solving last-mile hassles with EVs
inGo Electric is looking to launch carbon-emission free two-wheelers, enabling travel up to 20 km on a single charge or battery swap.
How this entrepreneur built a Rs 20 Cr company
After surviving many hardships, Behzad Kharas started The BNK Group in 2005. Today, the company rakes in Rs 20 crore turnover.
A tech solution for investment decisions
Upside AI uses tech to understand, recognise and buy companies that are not only good businesses but are also in-demand stocks.
