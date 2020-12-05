Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs

By Team YS|5th Dec 2020
From expanding its wealth management offerings on Paytm Money to developing an app platform, 2020 saw Paytm reach new heights.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm's key milestones in 2020

Paytm

From expanding its wealth management offerings on Paytm Money to developing an app platform, 2020 saw Paytm reach new heights.


App that helps blue-collar workers find jobs

Apna Jobs

Photo: Apna Blog

Apna, a jobs search app for blue-collar workers, is used by Flipkart, Swiggy, Bigbasket to hire entry-level workers.


This entrepreneur is empowering small businesses

Qalara Founder and CEO Aditi Pany

Qalara Founder and CEO Aditi Pany

Aditi Pany is the CEO of Qalara, a Bengaluru-based startup that offers an ecommerce marketplace for small businesses to export.


Effective data management for enterprises 

Grid

Co-founders (L-R) Shreyansh, Udit, Shaurya and Aayush

Ranchi-based Grid focusses on bringing effective data management in traditional enterprises such as mining and manufacturing.


Bringing women's wellness to the fore

Ava

Ava founded by Evelyn is a health tech startup for women.

Bengaluru-based femtech startup Ava offers personalised plans to help women deal with chronic health conditions.


Solving last-mile hassles with EVs

ingo founder

inGo Electric is looking to launch carbon-emission free two-wheelers, enabling travel up to 20 km on a single charge or battery swap.


How this entrepreneur built a Rs 20 Cr company

The BNK Group

Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, The BNK Group

After surviving many hardships, Behzad Kharas started The BNK Group in 2005. Today, the company rakes in Rs 20 crore turnover.


A tech solution for investment decisions

upside ai

Nikhil Hooda, Kanika Agarrwal and Atannu Agarrwal - founders of Upside AI

Upside AI uses tech to understand, recognise and buy companies that are not only good businesses but are also in-demand stocks.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

An autoimmune disorder made this founder launch a gut microbiome startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

[The Turning Point] Entrepreneur Vikash Jaiswal's love for online games since childhood led him to start mobile gaming startup, Ludo King

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Creator monetisation startup TagMango raises Rs 5.5 Cr from Y Combinator, Kevin Lin, XRM Media, others

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How entrepreneurship can be taught to school students – 12 tips from entrepreneur-author Vrunda Bansode

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Join the OTT trend with these openings at Netflix India

Debolina Biswas

[Matrix Moments] What is the difference between a founder and a CEO?

Salonie Ganju

[The Turning Point] Entrepreneur Vikash Jaiswal's love for online games since childhood led him to start mobile gaming startup, Ludo King

Rashi Varshney

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments touch $118M in the first week of December

Thimmaya Poojary

COVID-19: Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for Phase III clinical trials with biological therapy

Press Trust of India