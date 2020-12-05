Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs

From expanding its wealth management offerings on Paytm Money to developing an app platform, 2020 saw Paytm reach new heights.





Photo: Apna Blog

Apna, a jobs search app for blue-collar workers, is used by Flipkart, Swiggy, Bigbasket to hire entry-level workers.





Qalara Founder and CEO Aditi Pany

Aditi Pany is the CEO of Qalara, a Bengaluru-based startup that offers an ecommerce marketplace for small businesses to export.





Co-founders (L-R) Shreyansh, Udit, Shaurya and Aayush

Ranchi-based Grid focusses on bringing effective data management in traditional enterprises such as mining and manufacturing.





Ava founded by Evelyn is a health tech startup for women.

Bengaluru-based femtech startup Ava offers personalised plans to help women deal with chronic health conditions.





inGo Electric is looking to launch carbon-emission free two-wheelers, enabling travel up to 20 km on a single charge or battery swap.





Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, The BNK Group

After surviving many hardships, Behzad Kharas started The BNK Group in 2005. Today, the company rakes in Rs 20 crore turnover.





Nikhil Hooda, Kanika Agarrwal and Atannu Agarrwal - founders of Upside AI

Upside AI uses tech to understand, recognise and buy companies that are not only good businesses but are also in-demand stocks.





