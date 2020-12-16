[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared raises Rs 240Cr in Series B round led by Gaja Capital

By Press Trust of India|16th Dec 2020
LeadSquared plans to utilise the funds for global expansions and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, healthcare, and talent acquisition to match the level of growth in the coming years.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based sales automation SaaS platform, on Wednesday said it has raised around Rs 240 crore in the Series B funding round led by private equity firm Gaja Capital. Existing investors Stakeboat Capital and Jyoti Bansal have also participated in the round.


Speaking on the investment, Nilesh Patel, CEO, LeadSquared, said,

"The funding comes at the right time, and we feel fortunate that our vision to transform sales tech is shared by our investors. We want to take our solutions to newer markets and fuel our global plans into action now."

He added that there has been a step-change in interest from North America and Southeast Asia markets, as customers drive digital transformation in response to the pandemic outbreak.


The startup plans to utilise the funds for global expansions and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, healthcare, and talent acquisition to match the level of growth in the coming years.

"We have been successfully working with global resellers and partners, and will focus further on international partner associations with the new funds," Patel said.
funding piggy bank

ALSO READ

Simplifying lead and task management for startups across all channels : Leadsquared’s story

Gaja Capital Managing Partner Gopal Jain said the Indian IT industry has matured from providing services to delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) products to the world.

"LeadSquared's success across business segments in India and consistent global growth demonstrate the trust that its customers have placed in them. We look forward to working with the team to help them achieve their vision of reimagining high-velocity sales tech," Jain said.

The startup claims to have over 1,000 customers globally and continues to see 100 percent revenue growth every year. BYJU'S, Acko, Amity University, OLX, Dunzo, and Practo are some of the clients of the startup.


Earlier, in May 2019, LeadSquared raised $3 million in Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital. Jyoti Bansal, an existing investor in the company, and the Founder of AppDynamics and Harness.io also participated in the round.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

This woman went from being a Reliance employee to an entrepreneur funded by it

Ramarko Sengupta

How AMD’s full-stack, multi-layered features ensure security in a changing world

Akash Malhotra, Director Security Product Management, AMD
Daily Capsule
Department of Posts' new offering - DakPay; Meet the techie who built Dozee
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Photo-sharing platform Instagram starts testing 'Instagram Lite' in India

Press Trust of India

CoinDCX to launch Liquid ETH-backed token for users

Rashi Varshney

Myntra expects 65pc rise in traffic during its End of Reason Sale event in December

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Alternative credit platform BlackSoil invests Rs 10 Cr in Sreyas Holistic Remedies

Trisha Medhi

Govt invites proposals for setting up electronic chip plants in India, acquisition abroad

Press Trust of India

Reliance's JioMart is averaging half a million orders per day; WhatsApp driving growth

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter