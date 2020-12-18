[Funding alert] OnlineSales.ai raises Pre-Series B round from Ivycap Ventures, Core91, others

San Francisco and Pune-based co-op marketing and monetisation startup OnlineSales.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series B funding round from multiple institutions and angel investors. These include IvyCap Ventures, Core91 VC, Vivek Bhargava, Samrat Zaveri, Ramakant Sharma, and Saurabh Dangwal, among others.





The startup, founded in late 2017, enables technology-led co-op marketing ecosystem for online aggregators and multi-outlet brands. OnlineSales.ai said that its enterprise SaaS platform is natively integrated into a white-labelled format within the aggregators and brand’s ecosystem.





This, in turn, claims to unlock a suite of apps offering solutions such as sponsored product ads, sponsored display ads, extended network ads, video listings, SKU (stock keeping unit) analytics and machine learning-driven ideal pricing discovery app, among others.

OnlineSales.ai claims that it enabling digital transformation journeys for 1000s of merchants, sellers and offline sales partners.

“We believe the offerings from Onlinesales.ai are extremely unique, global in scale and omnichannel in nature which would democratize monetization capabilities of marketplaces, aggregators and offline brands,” said Ashish Wadhwani, Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures.

According to the company, enterprise clients like Paytm Mall, Sendo, Haravan, BliBli.com, Konga.com, Daraz, etc., from across India, South-east Asia, Middle East, and Africa use OnlineSales.ai platform to amplify their monetisation and co-op marketing opportunities.





It claims to have been providing a 10x better experience in acquisition and retention marketing for ecommerce players.

“The fresh capital infusion should multi-fold our footprint in the $180 billion co-op marketing industry globally, and help us expand in the US region while doubling down on our traction in India and SEA. Also, the firm will invest in product and technology towards a comprehensive co-op marketing app suite,” the company said in a statement.

“With several case studies across Retail, Automotive, CPG, and Banking verticals; this newly infused capital will help us expand multi-fold in the international markets more aggressively,” added Ashish Mehta, CEO at OnlineSales.ai.