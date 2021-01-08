Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than a month

By Press Trust of India|8th Jan 2021
The price of cryptocurrency bitcoin, which made its Wall Street debut in 2017, has soared past $40,000 for the first time, rising $10,000 in just five days.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

First it went through $20,000. Then 10 days later, it broke through $25,000, and then, with barely taking a breath, it crossed $30,000. Now only a few days into 2021, the price of bitcoin has crossed $40,000.


Nothing's new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed $20,000; there's been no major change in how it can be used. Although some investors are now using the notoriously volatile currency as a "store of value," which is traditionally a title saved for safe haven investments like gold and other precious metals.


Will you be able to buy a cup of coffee with bitcoin? Probably not with the current version.

It's largely become a store of value, said Mike Venuto, a co-portfolio manager of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, a $391 million exchanged-traded fund that focuses on blockchain technologies and companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

Media attention to its rise has only added fuel to the rally. But investors in digital currencies and companies that trade or mine them are warning people to be skeptical of bitcoin's recent rise and to be braced for a lot of volatility.


It's been a wild ride for bitcoin in the last three years.


The digital currency made its big Wall Street debut in December 2017, when the major futures exchanges rolled out bitcoin futures. The attention drove bitcoin to roughly $19,300, a then-unheard of price for the currency.


Then it all evaporated.

ALSO READ

Bitcoin price hits an all-time high over $20K

Up and down, and up again

The currency's value plunged sharply in 2018, and by December of that year bitcoin was worth less than $4,000 a coin. Up until this most recent rally which started in October, bitcoin generally floated between $5,000 and $10,000.


In the last two years, companies have embraced the technology that underlies digital currencies like bitcoin, a concept known as the blockchain.

However, actual uses for bitcoin have not really changed since its rally three years ago. It's still largely used by those distrustful of the banking system, criminals seeking to launder money, and for the most part, as a store of value.

In fact, other investments typically used as safe havens during uncertain times notable precious metals have been trading at near record highs as well.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

How a Kanpur boy built two billion-dollar startups out of India

Ramarko Sengupta

This Bengaluru-based financial services startup can manage your wealth using predictive technology

Vishal Krishna

[Year in Review 2020] Technology, talent, trust – 100 quotes of the year on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Fintech trends that will shape the industry in 2021; The startup putting horticulture farming on autopilot
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Billon-dollar startup story: author Mihir Dalal on the journey of writing the book about Flipkart

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Health and wellness startup ToothSi raises $5M in Series A round

Vishal Krishna

US modifies H-1B visa selection process; gives priority to wages, skill level

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Meddo raises $3M in its extended Pre-Series A round

Shreya Ganguly

OYO Hotels & Homes launches equal partner policy to strengthen trust of its asset owner community

Press Trust of India

PNB joins hands with IIT Kanpur to set up Fintech Innovation Centre

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details