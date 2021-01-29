The bucket list: IndiaTech CEO Rameesh Kailasam's suggestions for Budget 2021 to encourage entrepreneurship

By Team YS|29th Jan 2021
IndiaTech CEO Rameesh Kailasam’s suggestions for Budget 2021 to encourage entrepreneurship and boost the Indian startup ecosystem
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IndiaTech CEO Rameesh Kailasam makes the following suggestions to encourage entrepreneurship and boost the Indian startup ecosystem:

  1. Formulate a long-term wealth creation strategy to boost the startup ecosystem.
  2. Ease listing regulations so that startups go public in India and not overseas.
  3. Make it easier to do business in India, review GST rules and create a level-playing field. 
  4. Review the rules that increase the cost of compliance and restrict startups’ ability to earn revenue.
  5. Relook at rules that make procurement from online overseas entities cheaper.
  6. Think of innovative ways to improve market access without impacting government revenue.
  7. Remove tax on ESOPs to help startups attract talent and compensate employees.
  8. Allow startups to directly list on overseas stock exchanges to help them raise capital and let investors exit.
  9. Bring clarity in regulations and offer incentives to encourage the flow of domestic capital into startups.
  10. Relook at Section 194(O) of the Income-Tax Act that imposes TDS on e-commerce transactions.

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: IndiaTech’s Rameesh Kailasam on startup listing norms, tackling tax issues and more
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Jobs Roundup] Work with agritech startup DeHaat in its mission to increase profits for Indian farmers

[Startup Bharat] Jiyyo Mitra e-Clinic is helping patients in rural and semi-urban areas access better healthcare

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Bjyu Raveendran on the future of everything
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Govt needs to unlock potential of domestic capital for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

6 trends that will define the future of retail in India

[Weekly funding roundup] VCs infuse over $800M into Indian startups in January; last week sees $31M in startup investment

Budget 2021: IndiaTech’s Rameesh Kailasam on startup listing norms, tackling tax issues and more

Building cutting-edge solutions on the foundations of data, 7 startups graduate from NetApp Excellerator Cohort 7

For a brighter future: What Indian edtech startups want from the government in Budget 2021

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details