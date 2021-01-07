[Funding alert] DcodeAI raises $500K from S Chand, launches news DIY platform for students

By Rashi Varshney|7th Jan 2021
Delhi-based edtech startup DcodeAI aims to democratise AI learning in India as well as other global markets such as Africa, UK, USA, and the UAE.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Delhi-based DcodeAI, an edtech startup, has raised angel funding of $500,000 from educational publishing house Sultan Chand and Sons, and has launched its DIY learning platform to include Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), and data science for children aged between 12 and 18 years.


The startup, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), aims to democratise AI learning among primary and secondary level students across 10,000+ schools that are currently part of its network, it said in a statement


Started by Kartik Sharma and Ashish Aggarwal in mid-2020, DcodeAI focuses on low code/no-code tools and uses AI to make learning easy, intuitive, and personalised. According to the startup, even those without any coding background can begin learning and implementing AI models.


The new set of DIY learning programmes are designed for students who can learn the concept of AI and hone their skills in data manipulation, data visualisation, statistics, machine learning, deep learning, and more. These learning programmes are suitable for students who want to learn about developing chatbots, image recognition models, as well as voice recognition-based bots, and home automation systems.

Kartik Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, DcodeAI said, “In 2020, we witnessed multiple disruptions in the education system of the country, as well as the overall learning and development process of the students. The Prime Minister of India has given a clear clarion call for the need to democratise AI across all sectors."
Best Laptop for Students in India for All Budget

ALSO READ

This 15-year-old has built an edtech marketplace for teachers and students to connect, teach, and learn

He added that this journey of AI transformation has to start at the school level, which is what DcodeAI wants to enable. "We want to simplify the learning curve of students who want to use AI for solving problems and driving impactful innovations. Our immediate goal is to reach out to 500+ schools in India by Q1 FY2022 and further expand our global footprint in countries like Africa, UK, USA, and the UAE by Q2 FY2022,” says Kartik.


The startup further plans to build capacities and acumen for AI among school teachers. Periodic offline teacher training sessions will be conducted on courses such as data science, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Wizikey’s Hottest Startups of 2020 Report: Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, logistics and edtech lead the pack

Team Wizikey

How a Kanpur boy built two billion-dollar startups out of India

Ramarko Sengupta

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

This IoT-based startup empowers farmers with crop data

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Story of the Kanpur boy who built two unicorns; How Mswipe survived COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FarEye announces ESOP liquidity programme

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart signs MoU with government bodies for skill development in the logistics sector

Thimmaya Poojary

Indian tech startup ecosystem adds 1,600 new companies in 2020: Report

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Y Combinator-backed online delivery startup KiranaKart raises Rs 5.33Cr in pre-seed round

Vishal Krishna

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all? Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos' net worth

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Biocon Biologics raises Rs 555Cr from Abu Dhabi-based ADR at $4.17B valuation

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details