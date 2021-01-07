[Funding alert] DcodeAI raises $500K from S Chand, launches news DIY platform for students

Delhi-based DcodeAI, an edtech startup, has raised angel funding of $500,000 from educational publishing house Sultan Chand and Sons, and has launched its DIY learning platform to include Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), and data science for children aged between 12 and 18 years.





The startup, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), aims to democratise AI learning among primary and secondary level students across 10,000+ schools that are currently part of its network, it said in a statement





Started by Kartik Sharma and Ashish Aggarwal in mid-2020, DcodeAI focuses on low code/no-code tools and uses AI to make learning easy, intuitive, and personalised. According to the startup, even those without any coding background can begin learning and implementing AI models.





The new set of DIY learning programmes are designed for students who can learn the concept of AI and hone their skills in data manipulation, data visualisation, statistics, machine learning, deep learning, and more. These learning programmes are suitable for students who want to learn about developing chatbots, image recognition models, as well as voice recognition-based bots, and home automation systems.

Kartik Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, DcodeAI said, “In 2020, we witnessed multiple disruptions in the education system of the country, as well as the overall learning and development process of the students. The Prime Minister of India has given a clear clarion call for the need to democratise AI across all sectors."

He added that this journey of AI transformation has to start at the school level, which is what DcodeAI wants to enable. "We want to simplify the learning curve of students who want to use AI for solving problems and driving impactful innovations. Our immediate goal is to reach out to 500+ schools in India by Q1 FY2022 and further expand our global footprint in countries like Africa, UK, USA, and the UAE by Q2 FY2022,” says Kartik.





The startup further plans to build capacities and acumen for AI among school teachers. Periodic offline teacher training sessions will be conducted on courses such as data science, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.