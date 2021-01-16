India’s latest unicorn: Digit Insurance

By Team YS|16th Jan 2021
With this new entrant, India now has more than 35 unicorn startups, around 11 of which were added in 2020 alone.
Good morning!


Like we said, 2021 is proving to be very exciting for the Indian startup ecosystem. Earlier this week, Zerodha launched Rainmatter Climate while BYJU’S acquired Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion.


And the good news just keeps coming.


On Friday, Digit Insurance became India’s first unicorn of 2021. The first insurtech startup in this coveted club, Digit Insurance is now valued at $1.9 billion. 


With this new entrant, India now has more than 35 unicorn startups, around 11 of which were added in 2020 alone. These 11 startups came from several segments — such as fintech, edtech, consumer internet, and content. 

Digit Insurance

In fact, on December 22, two companies — InMobi's subsidiary Glance and DailyHunt's parent entity VerSe Innovation — achieved billion-dollar valuations — closing 2020 on a high for the Indian startup ecosystem.


Industry experts have predicted that India will have 100 unicorns by 2025. And given the rate at which new unicorns are being added, the Indian startup ecosystem seems to be well on track to achieve that.


Last year, on YourStory’s Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, investor Mohandas Pai had asserted that India’s 60+ soonicorns will achieve unicorn status by 2025. 


“Unlike the US or Europe, our market is not saturated, and has plenty of room for growth. These soonicorns have good technology, business models, customer outreach, and have grown while raising capital at the right time,” said Pai.


The Interview 

Subramanya SV turned to the financial services sector when the wealth industry wasn't as mainstream as it is today. He decided to use technology to solve the problems of access, simplicity, and trust, and started Fisdom in 2016. A pioneer in the B2B2C wealth management space, Fisdom is driving wealthtech innovation in India and Bharat, with the aim of becoming a broad-based financial services company.


Here are some key takeaways from the interview:


  • From venture investing to becoming an entrepreneur
  • Digitalising financial services
  • How banks partnered with Fisdom
  • Using data analytics to study Indian consumer behaviour
  • Fisdom’s North Star Metric


Startup Spotlight

Ahmedabad-based startup NewsReach enables local publishers and content providers to go digital


If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us one lesson, it's that having an online presence is the need of the hour. The crisis also signified the importance of empowering vernacular media outlets and content creators in rural and semi-urban areas. To facilitate the local news ecosystem, Ahmedabad-based NewsReach enables local publications and news outlets to create their digital presence. Read more.

newsreach snapshot


Editor’s Pick: YourStory Explainer

Here's all you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India


The moment we all have been waiting for has finally arrived. Today, India will begin the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, touted as one of the largest coronavirus inoculation drives in the world by PM Narendra Modi. The recipients would include private and government healthcare workers, frontline workers, sanitation workers, defence personnel, and police and paramilitary forces. Read more.


COVID-19 vaccine


News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

“We will create for India, and from India. A company which builds for India, can build for the world.”

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola Group

Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola


