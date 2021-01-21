[Jobs Roundup] Looking for a new job? These openings at Dunzo might interest you

By Anju Ann Mathew|21st Jan 2021
Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is looking at growing sustainably across major metros. If you wish to be part of its 2021 strategy, these job openings might interest you.
Just, Dunzo it!


Amidst a nationwide lockdown, when people feared moving outside due to the risk of contracting COVID-19, all they did was — “Dunzo” -ed groceries and other essentials to their home.


Recently, the Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery platform raised $40 million in Series E funding round led by Google, Lightbox, Evolvence, Hana Financial Investment, LGT Lightstone Aspada, and Alteria, among others.


The investment will help Dunzo’s 2021 strategy — sustainable growth across its fastest-growing cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune.

Dunzo

The founding team at Dunzo

Founded in 2014 by Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo started as a small WhatsApp group, which transformed into a hyperlocal delivery service. At present, it has more than five million downloads on Google Play Store.


If you want to be part of Dunzo’s 2021 strategy, these job openings might help you.

Software Engineer - II (Back-end)

Experience required: Entry-level

Dunzo is looking for an entry-level engineer who has a good understanding of design and coding practices and can apply these independently in development. 


An ideal candidate should be able to manage a feature from requirement analysis to deployment, and post-production processes. They should also be able to perform code reviews and support the team to implement best practices. They should also participate in the hiring and interview process for junior developers on the team.


For more information, click here.

DevOps Engineer - SE II

Experience required: 2-5 years

Dunzo is looking for a BTech/MTech engineer in Computer Science or related technical field, who can help build its products and supporting infrastructure.


An ideal candidate should be experienced in developing and launching software products on web or mobile. They should also have a deep understanding of AWS; data stores like Postgres, Redis, and ElasticSearch, and language frameworks and process managers like Django, Gunicorn, etc.


Candidates with a strong technical background, a track record of individual technical accomplishments, and the ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast­ paced environment are favourable.


For more information, click here.

Data Scientist

Experience required: 6 years

The role demands a BTech/BE, or higher degree in Computer Science, who is highly skilled in using deep learning algorithms and have expertise in tweaking them for Dunzo specific problem statement. They should also be highly skilled in Python.


The ideal candidate should be able to communicate with businesses and other stakeholders for understanding problems for producing possible solutions. They should also be able to present at tech conferences.


For more information, click here.

Senior Analyst

Experience required: 4-6 years

An ideal candidate for the job should have advanced knowledge of SQL and MS Excel, with the ability to churn a large amount of data. They should be able to handle unstructured problems through data-driven decision making.


They should have experience in leadership traits, having managed a small team of at least one-three members in the past. They should be able to drive effective team communication through emails and workbook design.


For more information, click here.

Financial Analyst

Experience required: 1-2 years

The primary role of a financial analyst is to maintain Dunzo’s financial model by working with team members on defining model enhancements/changes and process automation.


The candidate should have experience working in the CEO's office, strategy, or IR team, investment banking, or consulting from top firms. They should be able to understand financial and economic concepts and financial modelling. While problem-solving, analytical and quantitative skills are required, proficiency in SQL is preferred but not necessary.


For more information, click here.

Edited by Suman Singh

