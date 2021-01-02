[Jobs Roundup] Join the growing Indian SaaS sector with these opening at Freshworks

India’s SaaS revenue reached $3.5 billion in the FY2020, according to a July 2020 report by NASSCOM. It revealed that the pure-play India SaaS industry has the potential to grow to $13-15 billion by 2025.





US and Chennai-based Freshworks played a huge role in developing the Indian SaaS, specifically the B2B SaaS market. Freshworks’ ready-to-go and easy-to-use products offer a 360-degree view of the customer, and offer a quick return on investment.





Earlier during an interaction with YourStory in ‘Money Matters with Shradha Sharma,’ Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham said that while it is important for the business to sell amid the pandemic crisis to survive, it was more important to do it with empathy.

Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham

“The message I shared with my team is ‘solve; don’t sell’. During a crisis, we have to reassure and reconnect with our customers before you can help them redesign,” he adds.

With Girish’s business outlook and guidance, Freshworks has become one of the most celebrated SaaS unicorns in India. The startup is currently valued at $3.5 billion and has a team of about 3,000 people working across 13 offices around the world.





The SaaS startup is now looking to start the new year with a bang and is looking for a rocking team in India to help them grow further. If you are someone who can help then check out this list of job openings curated by YourStory at Freshworks.

Partner Marketing Associate

Experience Needed: 3-5 years

The SaaS unicorn is in search of a self-directed and experienced marketing professional to drive marketing collaboration with ISV (independent software vendor) partners.





The candidate will be responsible for preparing and executing co-marketing programmes focused on driving mutual benefits to partners and Freshworks, including but not limited to blogs, webinars, events, online and offline campaigns among others. They will also need to build and maintain a marketing calendar for all activities.





The applicant needs to collaborate with ISV partners and cross-functional teams including partner business development, product marketing, channel marketing, customer success, digital marketing among others to drive best-in-class marketing initiatives.





For more information, click here

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Leader

Experience Needed: 10+ years

The candidate will be responsible for leading a team of ML/AI experts, ensuring the successful deployment of models for prioritised projects, promoting machine learning across Freshworks and with clients. They will help in developing machine learning expertise and capabilities within the team through coaching, training, and hiring thereby creating a multiplier effect.





The applicant will also work in the technology team on architecture design and solution development, and operations team on developing process workflow, to enable model deployment in the production environment. They will also need to partner with the data science product team for delivering AI and ML expertise and solutions as part of end-to-end projects across the Freshworks’ suite of products.





For more information, click here

Vice President & General Manager - APAC

Experience Needed: 10+ years

Freshworks is looking to hire VP and General Manager for Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Africa, and Japan. The candidate will report directly to the Chief Revenue Officer and will be acting as the senior executive voice for the region.





The company is looking for an experienced sales leader with strong operating experience who can take an already successful organisation and scale it as Freshworks continues to grow. The candidate needs to have a proven track record of working in global, multi-cultural teams.





The candidate will work collaboratively with other GTM team leaders such as marketing, partner, and customer success to deliver the best outcomes in the European market and partner with other geo leaders to develop best-in-class sales plans and execution. They also need to further, establish and develop relationships with relevant industry CxO’s and other key executive decision-makers in Europe.





For more information, click here

Content Specialist - RFP Desk

Experience Needed: 2-3 years

Freshworks is looking for candidates with English language skills and prior experience with technical writing. The applicants will be responsible for delivering completed visually appealing written proposal responses against agreed RFP (request for proposal) deadlines.





The candidate will be responsible for writing proposal content, including technical sections, management, and staffing sections, resumes, and executive summaries. They will need to review and edit proposal responses from various stakeholders, typically involving contributions from sales, marketing, presales/product teams, delivery, commercial, and legal.





For more information, click here.

Territory Sales Lead

Experience Needed: 5+ years

The SaaS unicorn is looking for experienced territory sales professionals with a proven track record in SaaS and adheres to a solution/value-driven sales approach.





Candidates need to possess strong sales management experience as well as deep knowledge of sales cycles. They will also play a key role in owning a fast-growing territory covering SMB accounts. The applicant needs to develop and execute a multi-faceted sales strategy to gain market share and build the highest levels of customer and team satisfaction.





The applicant should be ready to handle a high-velocity business, ready to travel in the region, do product demonstrations and lead on-ground events organised in the region.





For more information, click here