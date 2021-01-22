From Joe Biden to Jack Ma, there is a meme for everything

A picture may say a thousand words but memes definitely say more.





This week, as a lot of people across the world, breathed a collective sigh of relief as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take oath as the President and Vice President of the United States, and as Alibaba’s Jack Ma appears in public after months of speculation around his whereabouts.





Many people flocked to social media to express their delight. And many others did what the internet does best — make memes.

Even as Biden and Harris made history, it was US Senator Bernie Sanders with his colourful and very practical mittens — made by a teacher in Vermont — that stole the show.





Jack Ma's return on Wednesday not only quelled rumours about his well-being but also helped Alibaba's stock price to climb over four percent in US trading. He had appeared on a live stream to address rural teachers in an online event.





And the memes say it all.

The Interview

After India opened up its economy in 1991, Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah quit his job in the mid-90s to start the homegrown professional financial services group, becoming one of the early local disruptors in the space. Starting with just about a crore rupees, today the conglomerate has equity capital of more than Rs 8,000 crore, employees over 11,000 people, and caters to two million customers.





Here are some key takeaways from the interview:





What went right for Edelweiss Group

Investing in human resources

The growth story of India

How India can reduce uncertainty for entrepreneurs

Strengthening the MSME sector





Startup Spotlight

Health education startup Virohan is fighting COVID-19 by training healthcare workers





At the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, India's healthcare system came under duress as healthcare professionals worked round the clock to contain the outbreak despite the shortage of workforce. To not let such a situation repeat, Gurugram-based health education startup Virohan launched a curriculum to train qualified healthcare professionals to manage COVID-19 patients. Read more.

Virohan Team. [Image Credit: Virohan]

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

How Indian language storytelling platform Pratilipi scripted success with over 25M readers





As per the 2011 Census, India has 15 major language families spoken by over 1.3 billion people. With the country being so diverse, the consumption of vernacular multimedia content has also shown significant growth in recent years. Tapping the space is Indian language digital platform Pratilipi which focuses on text and audio storytelling, with more than 2.7 lakh writers who have published over 27 lakh stories in 12 Indian languages. Read more.

Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and CEO, Zeta

“Focus on creating value, focus on creating meaningful value, and valuation will follow.”





— Bhavin Turakhia, CEO, Flock





