Myntra changes logo after Avesta Foundation founder lodges complaint

By Rashi Varshney|31st Jan 2021
Myntra has not announced or unveiled a new logo officially, but has already started replacing the old logo on its website and app after a complaint was lodged.
Flipkart-owned fashion and beauty marketplace Myntra has started changing its logo after a Mumbai-based activist filed a complaint with the Mumbai cyber police. The activist alleged that Myntra's logo was “insulting and offensive” towards women, and it resembled a "naked woman" and depicted the legs of women, according to reports.

While Myntra has not announced or unveiled a new logo officially, it has already started replacing the old logo on its website and app. Media reports say Myntra has also issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo.
myntra

Photo source: Sahil Rizwan (Twitter)

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Ajit Narayanan, ex-CTO, Myntra, now tackling India's healthcare challenge with Mfine

The complaint was lodged in December by a woman named Naaz Patel, the founder of an NGO called Avesta Foundation, who demanded the removal of the logo and sought action against the company.


According to media reports, Mumbai Police’s cybercrime department later sent an email to Myntra, informing the company about the complaint. Myntra responded that it would change its logo within a month’s time.


Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), said a complainant had approached the cyber crime police station regarding the matter. "We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an e-mail as well on the same," she said.

In a tweet, Avesta Foundation said: "Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women".

However, Twitterati had mixed reactions to the development. Some said they could not see any 'naked woman' in the logo; others said the new logo was not enough redesign.

Myntra, the fashion and lifestyle accessories marketplace of Flipkart Group, is one of the largest ecommerce platforms in India. In December, eith its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS), it registered a 51 percent rise in traffic.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

