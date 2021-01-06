Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

By Aparajita Saxena|6th Jan 2021
The service will be available 24x7, 365 days a year to salaried persons, and the loan applications will be cleared in less than two minutes, the Noida-based fintech giant said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm on Wednesday said it will help provide instant digital loans up to Rs 2 lakhs to salaried individuals, small business owners and professionals via banks and NBFCs, applications for which will be cleared in less than two minutes.


The move comes on the heels of a directive by the Reserve Bank of India that warned small businesses and individuals against borrowing from unauthorised digital lending apps, and is expected to bolster the startup's consumer finance business.


Paytm said the loan service, offered via banks and NBFCs and facilitated by the startup, will be available to users at all times of the day, throughout the year, and will be disbursed digitally. The loan decision will be based on the user's credit score, as well as their purchase patterns.


"Our aim is to become a growth enabler for India's aspiring youth and young professionals to help them become self-reliant," said Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Paytm Lending, in a press statement.


The Noida-based fintech major has partnered with several NBFCs to facilitate the loans, and has already rolled out credit lines to over 400 users in the beta phase. It aims to provide its service to over a million users by the end of the fiscal year, the startup said.


The short to medium-term loans come with a flexible repayment tenure, and can be availed directly from the flagship Paytm app, the startup added.


PhonePe, which was recently divested from e-commerce giant Flipkart, also offers personal loans on its platform, as do a plethora of other fintechs whose credit services, which ensure quick loan disbursals without too much paperwork, give them a leg-up over traditional institutional bankers.


Vijay Shekhar Sharma owned-One 97 Communications Ltd, which also operates Paytm, reported a 1.4 percent rise in consolidated revenue in FY 2019-2020. Its net losses totalled Rs 2,942 crore.


The company raised over Rs 5,000 crore through equity share placements during the financial year.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close
Daily Capsule
Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Agritech startup CropIn raises $20M in Series C round led by ABC World Asia

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Pregnancy health app iMumz raises $300K from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, AngelList

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Kyt raises $5M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Pocket Aces raises debt funding of Rs 17 Cr by Stride Ventures

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] BharatPe raises Rs 60 Cr in debt financing from Innoven Capital

Press Trust of India

WhatsApp will delete your account if you don't accept its new terms of service and privacy policy

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details