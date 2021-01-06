iMumz, a Bengaluru-based pregnancy health app, on Wednesday said it has raised $300,000 (Rs 2.2 crore) from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, and AngelList.





After winning the AtmaNirbhar Bharat app challenge in the healthcare space, the startup aims to use the funding for global expansion.





Founded by Ravi Teja Akondi, Mayur Dhurpate, Rajesh Jagasia, and Dr Jaideep Malhotra, iMumz is supported by 1000+ obstetricians. To date, the startup has helped deliver over 100,000 healthy babies.

“iMumz programme has become the most popular pregnancy programme in India due to its elegant UI and also its gamified approach of Baby Score for mothers and fathers to track how healthy is the environment for the baby,” said Co-founder Mayur Dhurpate.

L-R: Dr Narendra Malhotra with co-founders of iMumz Dr Jaideep Malhotra, Rajesh Jagasia, Ravi Teja Akondi, Mayur Dhurpate

"We have also built a powerful chat engine and live streaming feature, which hosted 160+ senior doctors post-COVID lockdown, and answered 50,000 questions during those tough times," Mayur added.





Co-founder Dr Jaideep Malhotra, a Senior Gynaecologist and Ex-FOGSI President, stated that the startup will be releasing the iMumz app for new mothers and fathers on January 20, 2021, in India.

“This will take into account postpartum depression - the difficult period for mothers, and will also have Baby Growth Programme - playful activities for brain development and movement for the newborn. We are also moving towards a powerful personalisation of the programme for the expecting and new mothers through their health information,” he added.

iMumz plans to enter the US market in March 2021 with customised wearable devices that provide suggestions based on the wearable data for every pregnancy.





Speaking on the investment, Karuna Jain, Partner, Enzia Ventures, said, "In the current scenario, the Indian society has taken a 360-degree turn when it comes to health and wellness. People are more determined towards their mental and physical health, especially expecting mothers. In such an evolving country, apps like iMumz are the need of the hour, and we are glad to have invested in iMumz as these modern applications are filling the gap with the much-required wellness awareness.”