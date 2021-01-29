Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 29, 2021)

Economic Survey: India's economic growth pegged at 11 pc for FY22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021. The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year.





Hospitality unicorn OYO appoints new CTO, strengthens its global leadership team

SoftBank-backed hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes has announced new appointments and elevations across its global leadership in verticals, including technology, supply, and product. It has appointed Ankit Mathuria as its new CTO. Ankit succeeds Anil Goel, who will now continue to counsel OYO as an advisor.

Amazon signs MoU with Karnataka government to help drive ecommerce exports from the state

As part of the MoU with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, its exports programme, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products globally to millions of Amazon customers.





'Trying to build everything on your own is where most companies slow down': WhiteHat Jr's Karan Bajaj

At TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2021, WhiteHat Jr Founder Karan Bajaj told young entrepreneurs to identify the "core speciality" of their business to scale up faster.

Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

Agricultural policy needs to focus on small and marginal farmers: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the need of the hour in the Indian agriculture sector is to focus on 10 crore small and marginal farmers, who comprise over 80 percent of the total farmers in the country. Addressing the Parliament ahead of the Budget session, he said the Centre prioritises both small and marginal farmers while highlighting the measures taken to support them.





B2B healthtech startup Saveo raises $4M led by Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, others (Funding)

Saveo Healthtech, a B2B ecommerce platform for pharmacies, raised $4 million in seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, with participation from Incubate Fund and India Quotient. The Bengaluru startup will use the funds to penetrate deeper into existing geographies, expand to new territories, and upscale its full-stack tech platform.

Sadhguru

To improve our education, we need to stop mass production, says Sadhguru

Speaking at the Resurgence TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Isha Foundation Founder Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, said the education system is generalising all children with the same kind of education, and this needs to change.





Quess Corp picks 49 pc stake in gig economy startup Taskmo for Rs 10 crore

Quess Corp, a business services provider, has picked up 49 percent stake in Taskmo, a gig economy startup at a valuation of Rs 10 crore. The investment by Quess into Taskmo marks the former’s entry into the digital gig economy and also augments its range of HR services to provide skilled professionals for permanent, temporary and on-demand basis.





Free lunch for 1kg of plastic waste: South Delhi Municipal Corporation opens 23 more garbage cafes

Continuing with its novel green initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday opened 23 more garbage cafes', offering free meals in restaurants for one kg of plastic wastes.