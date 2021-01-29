Swiggy posts wider losses in FY20; spike of 128 pc in revenue and improved margin per order

By Rashi Varshney|29th Jan 2021
Swiggy's consolidated revenue jumped 128 percent to Rs 2,955.6 crore in FY20 from Rs 1,297.3 crore in FY19, as per Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Foodtech unicorn Swiggy has posted losses of Rs 3,920.4 crore for the year ending March 31, 2020, on the back of increased expenses, as well as a pandemic-induced lockdown, which hit the online food delivery business in March. In the previous year, Swiggy's losses stood at Rs 2,345 crore.


The company's consolidated revenues, however, jumped about 128 percent to Rs 2,955.6 crore in FY20 from Rs 1,297.3 crore in FY19. Total expenses rose 87.6 percent to Rs 6,864 crore, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings of the Bengaluru-based Bundl Technologies, which owns Swiggy.


In FY20, Swiggy merged its Mumbai-based intracity premium food delivery service Scootsy into its app, and invested in ready-to-cook food startup Fingerlix, whereby it acquired 26.85 percent equity shares in Fingerlix’s parent company Maverix Platforms.


The foodtech unicorn had also acquired hyperlocal delivery startup Supr Daily during the financial year.

Swiggy

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Survival of the fittest: India’s foodtech industry on what 2020 was like and what’s cooking for 2021

In its filings, Swiggy added that its business grew by 85 percent in FY20, and that it added more than 100K restaurants with an active delivery fleet of over 200K.

"We also widened our reach across the country by launching 405 new cities," it added.

The filing read that "As our company continued to strengthen its market leadership, the contribution margins improved significantly with operational efficiency, increased scale, and reduction in defects. The contribution margin per order improved by 73 percent y-o-y; whereas the PBT losses reduced by 64ppt of revenues y-o-y."


Besides this, Swiggy also clarified that the company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions and the directors are optimistic that they will be able to generate profits in the upcoming years and there is no change in the nature of business. 


Recently, Swiggy's rival Zomato also posted its financials for FY20 ahead of its IPO plans this year. Zomato posted a wider loss of Rs 2,385.6 crore and doubled consolidated revenues of Rs 2,742.7 crore.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Jobs Roundup] Work with agritech startup DeHaat in its mission to increase profits for Indian farmers

[Startup Bharat] Jiyyo Mitra e-Clinic is helping patients in rural and semi-urban areas access better healthcare

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Bjyu Raveendran on the future of everything
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021: Govt needs to unlock potential of domestic capital for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

6 trends that will define the future of retail in India

[Weekly funding roundup] VCs infuse over $800M into Indian startups in January; last week sees $31M in startup investment

The bucket list: IndiaTech CEO Rameesh Kailasam's suggestions for Budget 2021 to encourage entrepreneurship

Budget 2021: IndiaTech’s Rameesh Kailasam on startup listing norms, tackling tax issues and more

Building cutting-edge solutions on the foundations of data, 7 startups graduate from NetApp Excellerator Cohort 7

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details