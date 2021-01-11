Zoho to launch desi messaging app Arattai

By Vishal Krishna|11th Jan 2021
Sridhar Vembu says the app is currently on trial for friends and family, and will launch formally in a few weeks.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho Corp is getting set to launch Arattai, a messaging app on the lines of Signal and WhatsApp. The move comes after WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy, which allows it to share more information with its parent company Facebook.


The latest change in the privacy policy has seen a mass exodus of sorts from WhatsApp, with many groups and businesses cautioning their people from sharing information on the platform. The move has also seen a scramble for hitherto low-key messaging apps Signal and Telegram. Over the last week, there were allegations from users that WhatsApp details were even showing up on Google.


"I cannot talk about our instant messaging app yet, it is still on trial with friends and family. But it will have a formal launch in a few weeks," said Sridhar on his Twitter handle.


Will this be a masterstroke on Zoho's part? The task is Herculean.


Over the last seven years, WhatsApp, created in 2009 by two former Yahoo employees, Brian Acton and Jan Koum, has become the norm for communication. From farmers to store-keepers to politicians to businessmen to home makers, everyone is on WhatsApp. With the latest shift in sentiments for the app, one can only ask where will Indians share their "Good Morning" messages.


"Arratai" in Tamil means to "chat". It is an apt name for a messaging app emerging out a country that loves to chat and share pictures.

Zoho

Sridhar Vembu, Founder, Zoho Corp Founder

Over the last one year, Sridhar has been pushing boundaries in the SaaS world. In an earlier interview with YourStory, he had made it very clear that building global SaaS products from villages and smaller towns was his dream. He has been vocal about reviving Indian intellectual property, and has been pushing for a knowledge economy driven by technology to revive Indian towns and villages.


It remains to be seen if Arattai will prove to be a worthy competitor for WhatsApp and its popularity. WhatsApp has more than 200 million active users in India. By offering conversations in multiple Indian languages, Zoho’s Arattai may just pull off another winner to challenge the best in the world.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How an ad in a newspaper fulfilled this homemaker’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur

Rashi Varshney

From Ola, Zomato to Nykaa, Flipkart, LIC, here are some of the biggest IPOs expected in 2021

Aparajita Saxena

Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

Press Trust of India

Startup Bharat: This fashion ecommerce startup curates undiscovered, Made in India brands

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune food startup True Elements raises Rs 10Cr from Maharashtra State Social Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

NITI Aayog, Flipkart partner to enhance women entrepreneurship platform

Thimmaya Poojary

PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive; centre to bear expenses for first round

Press Trust of India

BSNL and MTNL turn EBITDA positive for the current financial year

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Blockchain developer tool provider Biconomy raises $1.5M in seed round led by Eden Block

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] DIG Investment Founder Martin HP Söderström invests in OYO; joins board of European biz

Rashi Varshney