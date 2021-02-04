[Funding alert] Aviom Housing Finance raises Rs 10 Cr in debt from Blacksoil India Credit Fund

Delhi-based AVIOM India Housing Finance on Wednesday raised Rs 10 crores debt from Mumbai-based Blacksoil ’s new alternate investment fund - Blacksoil India Credit Fund.





According to the official statement, the startup plans to disburse Rs 250 crores in this financial year. The company has previously raised Rs 60 crores in equity from marquee investors like Gojo from Japan and C4D till date, and over Rs 350 crores in debt from 37 lenders.





Kajal Ilmi, AVIOM MD and Founder said,

“We are delighted to partner with BlackSoil and looking forward strengthening the relationship further.”

Operational since August 2016, the Delhi-based HFC provides secured home loans and loans against property in Tier-II and Tier-III towns through a branch model. The company also empowers women by making them first applicants on all loan applications. The sourcing is also done by engaging local women.

Kajal Ilmi, Aviom MD and Founder

The startup also educates their customers on the importance of sanitation, and construction of toilets is mandatory for availing loans.





“The sound underwriting and collection processes at Aviom have ensured the continuing resilience of its portfolio even in the current environment. We are impressed with their business model and look forward to support them in growing their portfolio and expanding their presence in new geographies”, stated Ankur Bansal, co-founder of Blacksoil Capital.





Blacksoil has also completed over 45 deals in the venture debt space and disbursed Rs 450 crores already in the past four years of operations. Some of BlackSoil's portfolio companies include hospitality unicorn OYO Rooms, rental startup Rentomojo, design-led lifestyle brand Chumbak, bike-rental startup Vogo, rental used car retailing platform Spinny, logistics startup LetsTransport, and edtech startup iNurture, among others.





In Jan 2021, BlackSoil Capital Pvt Ltd (NBFC) said that it has raised Rs 32 crore from 60+ investors for a tenor of three years.