Budget 2021 ‘super-balanced’ with focus on health, infra, agri: Dailyhunt’s Umang Bedi

By Team YS|1st Feb 2021
The Union Budget for 2021-22 is ‘super-balanced’ as it focuses on a range of critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture, Dailyhunt co-founder Umang Bedi said Monday.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Union Budget for 2021-22 is ‘super-balanced’ as it focuses on a range of critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture, Dailyhunt co-founder Umang Bedi said Monday.

“The focus on health, infrastructure and agriculture shows the government is looking at how to revive the economy in a long-term sustainable way,” said Bedi, the former head of Facebook India.

ALSO READ

Budget 2021 lays immense focus on human capital: Dailyhunt founder Virendra Gupta

Bedi welcomed several proposals that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech. These included Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccine, the vehicle scrapping scheme, focus on human capital, innovation and on the financial and infrastructure sectors.


The Budget also had measures for small businesses, enhanced the foreign direct investment limit for the insurance sector and didn’t tinker with the tax regime.


The Budget, he added, also extended the tax holiday and the capital gains exemption to startups by a year until March 2022. “All this makes it a super-balanced budget,” he said.

In terms of ease of doing business, he said: “A lot of good elements have come into play in this budget – whether it is around NRIs, tax holidays or friendlier tax regimes.”

Bedi also said the government should take more steps to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as these businesses have been impacted the most because of the pandemic.


“I would love to see further emphasis on small businesses because the moment those businesses start coming back, domestic consumption rises,” he said.


Bedi also talked about the National Language Translation Mission that Sitharaman announced to make governance-and-policy related knowledge on the Internet available in major Indian languages.


The mission is in line with the National Education Policy, Bedi said. “It will encourage innovative apps focused on local languages, and enhance access to digital content across India, even in rural areas.”

Umang Bedi

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com.

Budget sponsor
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

User acquisition strategies you need to help your app grow

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Will the FM be able to help boost the pandemic-hit economy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Stable, reliable and back-to-business type of budget: Cred’s Kunal Shah

Budget 2021 to help boost hiring across sectors: Randstad’s Viswanath

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

Budget 2021: Startup ecosystem reacts to fintech provisions announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2021: Education initiatives interesting but implementation is key, says Vedantu CEO

Budget 2021: No news is good news on taxation, says Cleartax’s Archit Gupta

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details