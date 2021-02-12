[Funding alert] Children's nutrition brand Zingavita raises Rs 3 Cr from Anicut Angel Fund

Chandigarh-based Adthera Consumer Brands, which owns and operates Zingavita, a children's nutrition brand which is into the business of food supplement for kids, has raised Rs 3 crore in an angel funding led by Anicut Angel Fund.

"We are very delighted with the support we have received from Anicut Capital, it is indeed a great endorsement of the idea and the space which we have chosen to be in. We will be investing this money to raise awareness and create an exciting and engaging category in the kids nutrition space. As a D2C brand, we are very excited to talk to parents and children through the new age digital platform,” said Rohit Anand, Co-founder, Adthera Consumer Brands.





Founded by Rohit Anand and Sachin Goel in 2020, Zingavita claims to be aimed at meeting the various nutritional requirements of a growing child in a format that is fun, exciting, and guaranteed to deliver the goods. The product comes in three packages such as Mighty Vitamin, Sharp Eye and Strong Immunity. The startup claims that the flavors - lemon, strawberry, tangy mango and berry mix - are all natural, all real and takes care of 100 percent of the child’s daily vitamin and mineral requirements.

The product has a US FDA registration and meets all their criteria required for kids’ nutritional supplement.

“Zingavita is uniquely positioned to tap the rapidly growing $5 billion nutraceutical market. Not only this, Zingavita's vision, to be the de facto brand to serve the kids nutrition market opens doors to even bigger opportunities, which is still a nascent and underserved market in India,” added Ashvin Chadha, Partner, Anicut Capital.





Launched in late 2019, Anicut Angel Fund provides early-stage capital to startups. The firm has invested/managed more than 120 investments. The fund has offices in Delhi and Chennai.





Anicut Capital is the sponsor of Anicut Angel Fund and in addition to Angel Fund manages two Funds in the SME debt space with an AUM of $100 million.