[Funding alert] Health food convenience startup Supply6 raises Rs 1 Cr in seed round

Supply6, a Bengaluru-based health food convenience brand, has raised a seed funding of Rs 1 crore from India CXO Fund and Singapore-based MAGEhold.





Angel investors including Shiprocket Founders, Prajakt Raut (Co-founder of Applyifi), Vasant Sridhar (Co-founder, OfBusiness), Aniketh Jain (CRO, Kaleyra), Sanjeev Shriya (Founder, Smart Chip Limited), and Rohit Goutamchand also participated in this round.

In a statement, the startup said it plans to use the funding for marketing, brand building, and scaling up operations.

Founders Rahul Jacob (L) and Vaibhav Bhandari

Supply6 said its meals are vegan, have no added sugar, and take less than 30 seconds to make. A Supply6 meal claims to contain 27 vitamins and minerals and is made only from real food ingredients.





Founded in 2019, the startup claims to have catered to more than 4,000 plus customers to date. It ships pan India through its website and other ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The products are also present in organic stores across Bengaluru, it said.

“The idea is to always have a packet of Supply6 handy, either in your backpack or at your desk in the office. Whenever you feel like you cannot carve out 20-30 minutes to eat a traditional meal, just empty the contents of the pouch into a glass or a shaker, add water and consume on the go,” said Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO, Supply6.

According to the startup, with these meals, it is creating a new category of meal alternatives and aims to solve the problem of people skipping meals.

“We named the company Supply6 because we are supplying the six essential nutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water) that the body needs in every serve. This might just be the ideal quick alternative to a full meal when you don’t have home-cooked meals to eat,” added Rahul Jacob, Co-founder and COO, Supply6.

The startup also prides itself on the fact that it is helping curb hunger and malnutrition by donating one meal to the less fortunate for every unit of Supply6 meals sold.