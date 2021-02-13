[Jobs Roundup] Work with online furniture startup Pepperfry with these openings

Online furniture startup Pepperfry on Friday announced it raised Rs 35 crore in debt capital from venture debt firm InnoVen Capital. The startup has seen significant growth in the past months, with improved economics for the business. The startup had raised funding last February.





Neelesh Talathi, CFO, Pepperfry, said the startup is focused on expanding its leadership position in Indian furniture and home ecommerce.

"Our business has seen strong momentum through Covid and we continue to make good progress towards achieving profitability and managing cash flows. These funds will be used to increase our footprint across the country and capitalise us even beyond achieving profitability," he said.

This is the third investment by InnoVen Capital in Pepperfry, which it had first funded in 2017. The startup claims to have a managed marketplace model, where it helps thousands of entrepreneurs and merchants sell to millions of discerning customers across India and the world.

If you want to work with Pepperfry in the online furniture market, these openings may be for you:

Online Reputation Manager

Experience required: 5+ years

The role involves being responsible for monitoring Pepperfry's social media pages and improve the startup's perception online. The candidate will also manage and engage with customers on brand-specific conversations and mentions on various social media pages.





He/she is expected to identify potential negative or crisis situations, and utilise conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues.





For more information, click here.

Lead Designer

Experience required: N/A

This role involves leading the design and projects team undertaking spatial projects at Pepperfry. The lead designer will be accountable for the performance and output of these teams which contribute to the offline design brand reputation of the startup.





According to Pepperfry, most of the time spent in this role will be on ensuring the startup's design language is followed through all its offline projects.





For more information, click here.

Regional Manager [South] - Activation

Experience required: N/A

The south regional manager is expected to meet and exceed business targets across parameters such as footfalls, conversions, orders, buyers, sales, spread, operating income, cost management, and more. He/she has to also ensure business and operational targets are being met at a granular level – across specific revenue streams including inbound, outbound, partners, builders, modular, B2B etc.





For more information, click here.

Manager - ERP

Experience required: N/A

The ERP manager at Pepperfry will be leading application of Microsoft Dynamics AX. The candidate will be responsible for building roadmaps and delivering on behalf of the ERP team. He/she is required to understand business needs and plot requirements in system, build architecture and best practices to be followed, and oversee resource management and allocation for support activities and customisations.





For more information, click here.

Senior Engineering Manager

Experience required: N/A

This role involves managing and coaching Pepperfry's frontend engineering team. The senior engineering manager is also responsible for providing technical leadership and being accountable for the technical decisions made by the team, with a focus on performance, scalability, privacy, and security.





He/she will also work closely with product, design, and other stakeholders to create a meaningful vision and roadmap for the frontend engineering team.





For more information, click here.