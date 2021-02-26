Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 mobility startups

By Press Trust of India|26th Feb 2021
In partnership with IIM Bangalore's startup hub, Maruti Suzuki has shortlisted the startups for a nine-month extensive incubation programme.
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, along with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), will nurture 26 startups in the mobility sector.

The company, in partnership with IIMB's startup hub, Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), has shortlisted 26 mobility startups for a nine-month extensive incubation programme, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement on Friday.

The startups have been shortlisted from more than 400 applications received across the country. A selection panel comprising experts from Maruti Suzuki and NSRCEL evaluated the applicants and interviewed more than 120 entrepreneurs.


In August 2020, the company had announced the collaboration to help startups channel their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large-scale businesses.


"Through our partnership with IIM Bangalore, we are excited to foster and encourage some of the most innovative startups in the country," said Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

The incubation programme will help the startups become large-scale businesses and also help industry with practical and technology-led solutions that bring efficiency and value to business functions, said Ayukawa.

Under the programme, the selected startups will undergo a three-month pre-incubation journey during which they will be engaged in various sessions, workshops, peer-to-peer learning activities, and will receive regular one-on-one mentoring and advisory sessions, Maruti Suzuki India said.


Networking events, mock pitches, and interaction with investors will be the highlights of the initiative. Post this, the ventures will be allowed to pitch for incubation and funding and the selected ones will be taken forward for a further six-month incubation journey.


Commenting on the significance of the collaboration, NSRCEL Chairperson Venkatesh Panchapagesan said mobility is evolving at a rapid pace in India and is projected to reach $90 billion by 2030, with significant growth expected in ride hailing, shared mobility, and other segments.


"We are therefore proud to collaborate with Maruti Suzuki, who we share a similar drive with, in developing mobility solutions for a better and more connected future," Panchapagesan said. "Together we aim to deliver fresh thinking and innovative solutions to the existing mobility ecosystem."


Maruti Suzuki, with its vast experience and market leadership in the automotive industry, will be able to significantly contribute to the development of the ventures at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, and the startup ecosystem overall, he added.

Edited by Lena Saha

