New-age fintech: A child’s play?

By Team YS|10th Feb 2021
New-age neo-banks and fintechs are not only helping kids track their pocket money and expenditures, but are also teaching them important financial skills.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Money — easy to spend, hard to earn, harder to save, and even harder to grow. How many of us have often lamented about how easy life would have been if we knew how to save and invest money growing up?


More interesting than knowing “mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell”, for sure! 


Well, turns out that fintechs nowadays are stepping in to educate children about digital financial tools. New-age neo-banks and fintech apps, specifically targeting children below the age of 18 years, are not only helping kids track their pocket money and expenditures, but are also teaching them important financial skills, such as saving and compound interest rates.


With children under the age of 18 constituting nearly 41 percent of India’s total population, this new and large market contains untapped potential, and is fast becoming a critical focus area for the ecosystem.

digital payments

Image Source: ShutterStock

The Interview

COVID-19 changed travel as we knew it. As governments imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, the travel and hospitality industries came to an abrupt halt. In a recent conversation with YourStory, Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager - South Asia, Booking.com, says, “The travel industry was the first one to be hit by the pandemic, and probably will be the last one to recover.”

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Capital Float is solving lending needs of SMEs with its in-house technology


Noticing a lending gap, Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja observed that SME and MSME sellers found it difficult to procure loans. So, they decided to bridge the gap using technology and in 2013, founded Capital Float, an RBI-registered NBFC that offers loans such as term finance, working capital, point-of-sale financing, etc, based on cash flows, expected receivables, financials, and bank statements. Till date, it has disbursed loans over Rs 8,000 crore across 314 cities. Read more.

Product roadmap - Capital Float

Founders of Capital Float - Gaurav and Sashank

Startup Spotlight

Chennai-based startup Zipaworld integrates logistics processes using tech and reduces the supply chain cost


One of the most critical areas of operations that was highlighted during the pandemic was logistics and transportation. However, logistics can be a complex business, especially in remote and rural areas that lack access. To solve for that, Zipaworld, a logistics e-mall service provider, aggregates the complete logistics process including cargo query management, price comparisons, e-booking, freight forwarding, transportation, customs clearance, automated documentation and online payment gateways. Read more.

snapshot


News & Updates





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

pepperfry

Ahish Shah - Cofounder and COO, Pepperfry

"A lot of times, things happen on their own. Bet on people, allow them to rise up to the occasion."

Ashish Shah, Co-founder, Pepperfry

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uplift of small farmers drives this Bengaluru coffee startup

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Funding alert] Watertech startup Swajal raises $1.6M from RVCF, others

[Funding alert] Health food convenience startup Supply6 raises Rs 1 Cr in seed round

Daily Capsule
New-age fintech: A child’s play?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Learn] What it means to start up during a pandemic

Karnataka to create 10L jobs in IT and related sector by 2025

[Funding alert] Watertech startup Swajal raises $1.6M from RVCF, others

[Funding alert] Health food convenience startup Supply6 raises Rs 1 Cr in seed round

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 10, 2021)

We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression, says Twitter