Performance, battery life and portability: ASUS’ ExpertBook range scores high with startup founders

For most startup founders looking to find their footing, high-cost tech upgrades and maintenance of devices are probably not on the top of their key expenses plan. But, their functioning would also be hit if their company’s assets such as laptops aren’t efficient, have a good battery life, are portable, along with having data security and privacy features.





ASUS’ ExpertBook range sports an unmissable blend of features like high-grade security, data privacy, portability, efficiency and durability. These commercial laptops are designed differently to enable a higher degree of productivity. Even small and mid-size businesses (SMB) can bank on these devices for a cost-effective yet reliable experience as these devices feature one of the industry’s best motherboards, a hardware whose innovation has been pioneered by ASUS for the past 30 years. The slim-yet-powerful fan that accompanies these devices prevents overheating and ensures an optimal performance.

Keeping up with the times

Remote working, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the tech requirements of startup leaders, whether they work out of their office or their homes. In such a time, maximum connectivity and a reliable battery are essential to boost productivity. ASUS’ Expert Series laptops come with the WiFi master technology that boosts the range of wireless Ethernet connection, helping businesses that have limited scope of expansion on wireless access points. The range’s full-size ports also ensure maximum connectivity. For instance, the ASUS ExpertBook P2451 features I/O ports that range from VGA port to USB-C for display expansion alone.





The heavy-duty battery feature of ASUS’ range is not just safe, but also gives ample backup per charge cycle. With such batteries, you don’t have to worry about not charging your laptop the next time you are stuck somewhere or in case of a power outage.

Power-packed features

These laptops come with a chassis feature ‘EAR HDD’ protection which keeps the data on your hard drive safe, if the device is subjected to an external shock or is dropped. These laptops are extremely lightweight, which makes them easy to carry around and pack in the power of the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor offering SMBs scalable desktop-like performance. The processors and the electronics are designed to be both power-efficient and thermally efficient.





If you look at the ASUS ExpertBook B9 - an ultra-light laptop - which has category first features such as the Dual SSD capability. Additionally, it brings super enterprise oriented features like the RAID 0 and RAID 1 functionalities, that is otherwise impossible on a thin and light. It also sports a battery that is big enough to last an incredible 24 hours, that too while weighing a mere 995 grams.





The range includes a Kensington lock to shield the device against theft. Other security features like a webcam privacy shield, fingerprint sensor and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip keep the software safe as well. These devices come with the latest UEFI BIOS for extensive security, while the device lock ensures controlled read and write access to USB storage devices.





These laptops might be lightweight, but their powerful performance and durability make them an ideal option for startup leaders who’re looking for devices that promise top-notch performance continuously despite long and rugged use. If you want to check out these features of ASUS’ new ExpertBook range, click here.





What’s more? ASUS also has a dedicated helpline for owners of Expert Series products. It is functional Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm. The company has set up an onsite service support for its Expert Series products and offers attractive packages comprising an extended warranty, accidental damage protection, priority service and hard disk retention. Moreover, these packages can be customised according to a client’s requirements.