A voice assistant for shopping

By Team YS|15th Feb 2021
As demand grows, companies are trying to make the process of shopping online easier for customers, including voice assistants.
Amidst COVID-19, online shopping has been gaining popularity as people are avoiding physical contact. As demand grows, companies are trying to make the process of shopping online easier for customers, including voice assistants.


However, Slang Labs Co-founder and CEO Kumar Rangarajan says most ecommerce players have adopted the most basic level of voice-to-text service available out there.


To solve this problem and ensure a hassle-free and seamless voice experience for customers while shopping online, Bengaluru-based Slang Labs has launched ‘Slang CONVA’, which it says is “the world's first voice assistants as a service platform”


Although it is a completely B2B (business-to-business) product, it has a direct connect with the end consumer, as it is instrumental in creating the final user experience via voice.


The product promises to drastically simplify the process of adding in-app voice assistants to a matter of minutes from the six months or more that is usually required.

The Interview

With the onset of COVID-19, many professionals were working from home and chose to return to their native places out of urban centres. This shift was felt by furniture subscription company Furlenco. 


CEO Ajith Karimpana says that the increasing number of unsubscription requests had created uncertainty. However, the relief came when, at most, only 20 percent of the users stopped renting the furniture, which Ajith says was the test of the business model.

Editor's Pick

Ranjit Tinaikar of Ness Technologies on the impact of COVID-19


The COVID-19 pandemic has led to faster digitisation of businesses. Ranjit Tinaikar, Global CEO of Ness Digital Engineering, says that the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of its customers. The American and Israeli IT services provider enables IT and business planning services in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How Sushimen reworked its strategy during COVID-19


The food and beverage industry was among the hardest hit during the pandemic. But Bengaluru-based specialised food startup Sushimen turned this crisis into an opportunity to build stronger bonds with its customers and vendors to emerge stronger than before. Read more.

News & Updates

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Learn - Ben Horowitz
"Your culture is how your company makes decisions when you are not there. It is the set of assumptions your employees use to resolve the problems they face every day."

Ben Horowitz, Co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz


