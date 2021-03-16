This bootstrapped SaaS startup helps SMBs build apps without prior coding knowledge

As a tech enthusiast, Abhinav Giridhar was always intrigued by the use of technology in the growth of businesses.





However, a graduate of information systems engineering from the University of Westminister, he couldn’t help notice that some of the most brilliant business ideas wouldn’t see the light of the day due to the lack of access to technology.

“I knew I could use my knowledge in technology to democratise the use of tech. It got me to start Appy Pie — a platform that would make tech easily affordable to all. The idea was to let businesses skip the hassles of coding to get the tools that would empower their businesses,” Abhinav Giridhari, Founder and CEO, Appy Pie, tells YourStory.

Launched in Noida at the end of 2015, Appy Pie is a no-code business solutions provider for businesses of all size, scale, and scope. The bootstrapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup democratises application development by empowering small businesses to build digital products that meet their needs without learning to code.





Before launching Appy Pie, Abhinav was running a media firm that specialised in website design and development, SEO, and SEM. It was getting enquiries for building mobile apps from businesses on tight budgets.





“We started researching for a CMS like WordPress for mobile apps. However, we were unable to find anything. So, we decided to develop our own CMS,” says Abhinav.





His previous startup’s team transitioned completely to Appy Pie. At present, the startup has 220 people.

The team

What does it do

Without prior programming experience, any business can leverage Appy Pie's bouquet of offerings that require minimal steps for building tools, including apps, websites, chatbots, etc. In fact, Appy Pie also provides businesses with complete automation solutions.





The startup’s bouquet of business solutions is aimed at helping small businesses. The underlying common thread that runs through all its products is the ease of use and affordability.

“We provide affordable solutions for any budget. We understand the need of a business, and instead of focussing on any one aspect, we offer a portfolio of customised no-code business solutions,” says Abhinav.

The basic blocks of the app building process include naming the application, choosing the purpose of the product, drag and drop features needed, and customising the design as per the business’ choice.





“We have been using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) extensively on Appy Pie. For instance, based on the category selected by a user, our technology integrates the most relevant features that AI thinks would benefit the end-user the most,” explains Abhinav.





In fact, Appy Pie uses AI to build the app binaries. It refers to this technology internally as ‘smart queuing,’ where the system generates the app binaries for customers, depending upon the trained model, thereby reducing the app delivery times. Abhinav says that it takes mere minutes from start to finish.

The market

According to a report by Markets and Markets, the application testing services market was valued at $23.69 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $50.14 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 13.5 percent between 2017 and 2022.





Appy Pie competes with startups like Codeninja.AI and Workduck — a 2020 YourStory Tech30 startup — who work on the same model.





Speaking of how the startup stands out in a competitive market, Abhinav says Appy Pie offers the most competitive pricing in the segment, and one does not need to run from pillar-to-post for their multiple business solutions.

“They can get all they want on our platform by following simple DIY steps. We believe in giving all an intuitive experience — round-the-clock assistance from start to finish. We further help the businesses in the process of app submission to app stores, which is a standalone service in the market. We also provide a real-time update on the developed app,” Abhinav explains.

Revenue and future plans

Appy Pie follows a subscription-based revenue model. Its plans start at Rs 99 per month and can go up to Rs 5,000 per month.





On top of this, a user needs to invest $25 and $9 per month, respectively, which goes towards setting up a developer account with Google Play and the Apple developer programme.

“On a daily basis, we see over 10,000 apps created using our platform. To date, over seven million apps have passed through our doors. Our product is SMB-centric. However, in the last year, we have seen an influx of large enterprise customers in our client list,” says Abhinav.

Appy Pie has diversified itself from a single product SaaS to a multi-product SaaS startup. Recently, the startup launched a task automation product called ‘Connect,’ and an all-new chatbot builder. It is also in the process of launching a design product.





"Over the next five years, we aim to work on the mission to democratise application development by empowering anyone to build digital products to meet their needs. We have aggressive plans to expand geographically into Japan, DACH, and LATAM regions, so we will be investing a substantial amount in product localisation and local support,” Abhinav says.





Appy Pie also intends to enter into strategic tie-ups with trailblazing startups, who have built rapidly growing businesses that have clearly defined competitive advantages.