[Startup Bharat] This Coimbatore startup is providing products that promote a safer lifestyle amid the new normal

By Shreya Ganguly|24th Mar 2021
Founded in 2020, Coimbatore-based safe lifestyle startup MY offers products such as UV pocket and tabletop sanitisers and anti-viral face masks, scarves, and overalls to help people stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Entrepreneur Kavin Kumar Kandaswamy believes that one of the biggest lessons the COVID-19 pandemic taught us is that personal hygiene “is not a choice anymore, but a necessity to keep ourselves and others safe”. 


With this thought in mind, Kavin and friend, Raja Palanisamy, launched MYPPE Wellness Service Pvt Ltd (better known by its brand name MY), a safe lifestyle startup, in 2020. The idea was to provide safety products to help people adapt to the new normal, and the startup is involved in designing and manufacturing UV pocket sanitisers, UV tabletop sanitisers, anti-viral face masks, scarves, and overalls to help people stay safe amidst the pandemic.

“History has shown us that there’ll always be an outbreak of some sort or the other occasionally. We have had Ebola, SARS, MERS, and what have you not. Now it’s COVID-19. Personal hygiene is no longer a choice, but a necessity. It is essential for our safety and the wellbeing of the people around us. That’s the biggest lesson the pandemic has taught us, and that’s the change we are trying to bring into the market,” Kavin tells YourStory.

Serial entrepreneur Kavin is also the founder of K3 Management & Edu Services Pvt Ltd. and Mangalam Educational Trust. Meanwhile, Raja, a trained pilot, lawyer, and businessman, has established a lighting and trading company.

MY Snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

ALSO READ

Mental health on her mind, this woman entrepreneur went online to help people amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘Seeing safety as a Lifestyle’

Kavin explains that the MY UV One Portable Steriliser has been certified by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA). It uses UV-C lights that kill bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus, when held at 7 cm from any surface within 40 seconds. The steriliser is available for purchase online through the startup’s official website for Rs 1,999.


Apart from this, MY has designed India’s first activated carbon-plus copper mask, which has also been tested for bacterial filtration efficiency. The mask is currently available for Rs 223.

MY, Pocket UV steriliser

MY UV One Portable Steriliser

“When the pandemic broke out, we wondered what exactly the problem was. Upon close examination, we identified lifestyle as the root cause. Lifestyle is something that is developed over the years, even centuries...What if we were to enhance our lifestyle and make the world a safer place? We understood if we make innovative products that people can use daily, we could prevent another outbreak,” he says.


The startup also offers ‘MY’ Overalls, which are made with Level 2 fabric to prevent any viral breach. The MY UV Safe, a 40-litre tabletop sanitiser box can be used for disinfecting daily use items such as groceries.

“In our services category, we plan to launch ‘MY Safe Place’. This will determine the safety of a place in real-time using mobile app and help customers and employees to engage with the place in confidence. We do this by measuring the air quality and controlling the sanitation parameters of the place using our proprietary patent-pending technology,” Kavin says.
MY, UV Safe box

MY UV Safe, a 40-litre tabletop sanitiser box for disinfecting daily use items [Image Credit: MY]

ALSO READ

This education fintech startup has disbursed Rs 800 Cr in ‘study abroad’ loans using a unique risk scoring model

Business and more

Speaking about the business model, Kavin says MY operates in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) markets. Under its B2B arm, it claims more than 95 educational institutes as clients.


The startup claims to clock in Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in ecommerce revenue per month. “We have orders worth Rs 2 lakh in the pipeline,” he says.


The founders have invested Rs 2 crore till now for operating the bootstrapped startup. Speaking about future plans, the co-founder says, “We are looking for early-stage funding in the second quarter of this year along with the launch of MY Safe Place.” 


COVID-19 breakout has accelerated the demand for UV-C disinfection services. Several startups such as Log 9 Materials, TRU-V, Sunbots, and Invento Robotics among others have come out with UV-C disinfection products to keep people safe. 


But the co-founder has big plans for MY. “We want MY to be the go-to company for any safety product and service in the future for any individual, organisation, or community,” Kavin says.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] UrbanClap to Urban Company - how this home-services startup survived the test of time

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky returns to Amazon to head its cloud business, replacing Andy Jassy

Medix Global is inviting healthtech startups to participate in its inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

Amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Google CEO sends consoling email to employees

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as Chief Impact Officer

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter