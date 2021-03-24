Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

For most young professionals and creators, the ideal laptop should be elegant and provide an unmatched performance. Be it video editing, music mixing, graphic designing, 3D modelling or anything else - the work of the creative professional is diverse and demanding, and they need a laptop which can step up to the challenge.





The Dell XPS 15 laptop is an absolute game-changer that is designed to execute highly demanding functions, thus making the work of a creator super effortless, and enabling them to bring their creative ideas to life.

Just what makes Dell XPS 15 a best-buy? Here's a look at some of its biggest features:

1) Superior display

Creators spend hours working on their laptops, which makes it super important to have a high-resolution, colour-accurate display that is also easy on the eyes. Dell XPS 15 features a best-in-class 16:10 screen that comes with a new 4-sided InfinityEdge display at 15.6 inches in length, and 92.9 percent screen to body ratio.





HDR certified with 4K+ resolution display, it hits 100 percent Adobe RGB and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour, which allows wide colour gamut to the creators to have colours as close to the original as possible. The 500-nit brightness with an anti-reflective coating makes it easier to work in most places, both indoors or outside. It also features an integrated eye-safe display technology that reduces the amount of blue light going into your eyes, ensuring you’re able to work on a project for a longer period while limiting eye strain.

2) High-performance processor and battery

Another thing that’s super important in a laptop that caters to creators is a powerful performance and battery life. The Dell XPS 15 features 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that bring desktop-calibre creativity so that you can capture, edit and share your creations faster than ever before. It also comprises Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for graphics to fuel even the most intensive creative projects, with no worry of the laptop slowing you down.





With the Dell XPS 15 comes a faster memory and storage of up to 32 GB, and an advanced thermal design to maximise performance without heating the entire machine. With 86WHr battery, it also ensures that you're not left with a low-battery situation the entire day, depending on the model and applications you're using.

3) Light-weighted and stylish design

The latest Dell XPS 15 is a good-looking, light-weighted and durable laptop that catches everyone's attention. Made by using the most premium, high-quality materials, the laptop is so thin and light in weight that you can easily carry them on the go. The screen is made up of the latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, which is strong, as well as impact and scratch-resistant. The chassis is made of a CNC machined aluminium in platinum silver with a carbon fibre composite palm-rest in black.





The Dell XPS 15 also features a large touchpad that stretches the overall usable area, making it easier for creators to work on their ideas. Also, its webcam has a 4-element lens that delivers sharp video in all areas of the frame, especially in dim lighting conditions. All these sturdy features not only adds a very luxurious visual appeal to the laptop, but also makes it comfortable to use.

4) Immersive sound experience

With its quad-speaker design and Waves Nx® 3D Audio for Speakers, users can expand audio into an immersive cinema-like experience. In fact, it’s the first-ever laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer — Jack Joseph Puig. So whether you are watching a movie, listening to music, playing a game, or working on a video sound, the super immersive 3D soundscape will draw you into the experience.





Dell XPS 15 also comes with top-mounted mics that provide a better audio experience in Skype, allowing you to talk to your laptop from up to 14 feet away.

5) Faster and secure experience

Dell XPS has a built-in lid sensor that allows you to power up the laptop in just milliseconds. It also comes with personalised security options to protect your device and data with two ways to log on - the infrared camera with secure facial recognition technology and the fingerprint reader.





All your devices can be united with the Dell Mobile Connect solution. There's no question of privacy breach as your phone connects to your PC via Dell Mobile Connect’s point-to-point, secure connection so that your data is never exposed via unsecure internet connections. You also have the option to channel notifications from phone calls, SMS, instant messages and other apps right to your laptop. You can also easily transfer photos, videos, music and documents from PCs to iPhone or Android phones, and vice-versa without complicated cloud storage services or cumbersome cables.

Empower your creative process

To sum it up, the Dell XPS 15 is a comprehensive laptop that isn't just good-looking, but highly powerful under the hood. Priced at Rs 1,99,500 for the base variant, this premium upgrade is a perfect buy for content creators, designers, or any other creative professional who wants to stay on top of their game.