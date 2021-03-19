Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last 7 years

By Press Trust of India|19th Mar 2021
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Chandrayaan-2, initially envisaged by ISRO to have a one-year life span, is now expected to last for seven years.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The life of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was initially envisaged for a year but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects it to last for seven years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.


In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on India's second lunar mission, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Moon image, ISRO

The Moon [Image Credit: ISRO, Chandrayaan-2]

ALSO READ

Govt says over 26,100 Indian websites hacked in 2020 as per CERT-In data

The mission comprised an orbiter, lander and rover.


Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

"But for achieving soft landing at the intended spot, the other objectives of the mission have been significantly attained. So much so, that against an initially envisaged one-year life of orbiter, we expect it to be serving for seven years," Singh said.

The mission has accomplished the objective of expanding lunar scientific knowledge through detailed study of topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and tenuous lunar atmosphere leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, it added.

'Sarabhai Crater'

In August last year, Singh had announced that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has captured the images of craters on the Moon. They were christened "Sarabhai Crater" after Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme.


The Sarabhai Crater captured in 3D images shows that it has a depth of around 1.7 kilometres, taken from its raised rim, and the slope of crater walls is in between 25 to 35 degree. These findings will help space scientists to understand further the process on the lunar region filled with lava, Singh had said.

ISRO's missions are known to have an enhanced life than what is earlier envisaged.

The planned life span of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)/ Mangalyaan after its insertion into the Mars orbit on September 24, 2014 was six months and it was to complete on March 24, 2015. However, the MOM is still functioning and sending pictures.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Please login to continue reading

Don't procastinate, you know tomorrow never comes.
By signing up for yourstory you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Digital lending platform IndiaLends raises $5.1 M from ACP Partners and DSG Consumer Partners

Data Patterns delivers indigenous checkout system to ISRO

ISRO-NIT Rourkela sign MoU to set up Space Technology Incubation Centre

[Funding alert] D2C fashion brand Bewakoof raises $4M from IvyCap Ventures

Daily Capsule
‘Study abroad’ loans made accessible by GyanDhan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ISRO-NIT Rourkela sign MoU to set up Space Technology Incubation Centre

Data Patterns delivers indigenous checkout system to ISRO

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 19, 2021)

DPIIT to hold meeting with industry associations on FDI in ecommerce today

[Funding alert] Digital lending platform IndiaLends raises $5.1 M from ACP Partners and DSG Consumer Partners

How Adjust’s data and insights are helping dating apps play the modern-day Cupid

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

20

Mar

PRARAMBH 2021

Online/Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details