Foodtech startup Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in Chennai, aimed at making eating healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.





The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaurants across the city and nutritional information on the macronutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, fats, and fibre would be listed for each dish, a company statement said.

According to the company, over one lakh unique healthy dishes are currently offered by 7,000-plus restaurants on Swiggy Health Hub across five cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai.

While Health Hub provides healthy alternatives to South Indian cuisines in Chennai, it also offers healthy alternatives across cuisines including continental, pan Asian, North Indian among others.





"At Swiggy, we are constantly innovating and introducing new offerings that enable us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and Health Hub is one such endeavour," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.





"We want to dispel the common notion that healthy food is hard to find, lacking in taste, and expensive. Through the launch of Health Hub in Chennai, we are not just empowering the consumers with an array of healthy options but also assisting restaurateurs to create differentiated and dedicated healthy food offerings," he said.





Swiggy has worked with the city's popular restaurants including Grow Fit, D.I.E.T Carry, Get Diety, Millet Maagic Meal, and Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls, among others.

With Health Hub, consumers would be able to access nutritional break-up of each dish along with calorie count, allowing for better choice and decision-making, the statement said.





Earlier this month, Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has added its own product line of health and dietary supplements. Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Twitter the company's entry into nutrition supplements or 'functional food'. The supplements are sold by Zomato's own brands and are made in India. Deepinder said that the 'functional' foods will be soon available on Zomato's app for orders.





A study by ASSOCHAM and RNCOS estimated the nutraceuticals market in India could reach $8.5 billion by 2022 — from $2.8 billion in 2015. Some of the brands that Zomato will compete with include TrueBasics, HealthKart, Wow Life Science, HealthVit, Himalaya, Inlife, and Biotrex, to name a few.





