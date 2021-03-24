[Funding alert] Saas startup Voiro raises $1.8M in pre-Series A round led by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd

Voiro, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, on Wednesday said it raised $1.8 million in a pre-Series-A round led by Mela Ventures. Early-stage VC fund and angel platform 1Crowd, who had led Voiro’s seed round in 2019, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2014 by Kavita Shenoy, Anand Gopal, Anil Karat, and Jithin George, Voiro is a revenue management solution built specifically to address the content monetisation space.

Over the last six years, the platform has become the preferred revenue management partner in the media space, earning its spot in the core technology stack that has driven monetisation teams in key media companies and publishers, including marquee live events like the IPL, the Oscars, Bigg Boss, and Amazon's Big Billion Day.





Talking about Voiro’s plans, Kavita Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Voiro, said,

“We have always taken pride in our ability to solve monetisation challenges for media teams and the agility of our customer experience. This investment will play a strategic role in driving market expansion internationally, launching Voiro 3.0, and investing strongly in data engineering to showcase a world-class SaaS product from India for global media organisations.”

Commenting on the investment, Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, added,

"The rapid and consistent growth in the OTT industry has created a huge potential to monetise and drive more revenues through predictive ad-management. Voiro has already made great inroads by enabling some of India’s digital broadcasters to streamline and enhance their revenue. We see great potential in the Voiro platform, technology expertise, and the solid team behind the product."





"Monetisation is a critical need for digital content players. Voiro has developed a high-quality product, which drives revenue enhancement, using a powerful combination of analytics and automation. With marquee customers in the Indian space, Voiro has the credentials to become a market leader in a high growth segment," said Anup Kuruvilla, Co-founder, 1Crowd.