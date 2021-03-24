[Funding alert] Saas startup Voiro raises $1.8M in pre-Series A round led by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd

By Trisha Medhi|24th Mar 2021
Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Voiro will use the funding to strengthen its journey as a global SaaS leader in the media tech domain.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Voiro, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, on Wednesday said it raised $1.8 million in a pre-Series-A round led by Mela Ventures. Early-stage VC fund and angel platform 1Crowd, who had led Voiro’s seed round in 2019, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2014 by Kavita Shenoy, Anand Gopal, Anil Karat, and Jithin George, Voiro is a revenue management solution built specifically to address the content monetisation space.

Over the last six years, the platform has become the preferred revenue management partner in the media space, earning its spot in the core technology stack that has driven monetisation teams in key media companies and publishers, including marquee live events like the IPL, the Oscars, Bigg Boss, and Amazon's Big Billion Day.


Talking about Voiro’s plans, Kavita Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Voiro, said, 

We have always taken pride in our ability to solve monetisation challenges for media teams and the agility of our customer experience. This investment will play a strategic role in driving market expansion internationally, launching Voiro 3.0, and investing strongly in data engineering to showcase a world-class SaaS product from India for global media organisations.”
funding

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Lifestyle community commerce startup Trell raises $4M from Sequoia’s Surge, Fosun RZ Capital, others

Commenting on the investment, Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, added,

"The rapid and consistent growth in the OTT industry has created a huge potential to monetise and drive more revenues through predictive ad-management. Voiro has already made great inroads by enabling some of India’s digital broadcasters to streamline and enhance their revenue. We see great potential in the Voiro platform, technology expertise, and the solid team behind the product."


"Monetisation is a critical need for digital content players. Voiro has developed a high-quality product, which drives revenue enhancement, using a powerful combination of analytics and automation. With marquee customers in the Indian space, Voiro has the credentials to become a market leader in a high growth segment," said Anup Kuruvilla, Co-founder, 1Crowd.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter